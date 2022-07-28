Colm Greaves: ‘Ladies Day’ serves an important commercial purpose not to be sneered at

Galway

Fashion’s Golden Ticket

It’s ‘Ladies Day’ at the Galway Races, the day for grouchy males to ask, “why is there never a Gentleman’s Day?” The answer is succinct; there just isn’t - so buck up and get on with it!

It’s long past the times when early manifestations of the Best Dressed Lady contests were sneeringly characterised as a ‘lovely girls’ pageant. The competition is now fully integrated into the tempo of the week and brings a fresh coat of colourful paint to the proceedings.

These occasions, not just at Galway, serve an important commercial purpose. They sell extra tickets and add footfall to race meetings and bring welcome attention to many local fashion design and retail businesses.

The prize fund today runs to 13 grand and contestants will be chosen by highly trained spotters who circulate at the course and hand out much sought after ‘finalist badges’ to contestants.

If you encounter a hairy knuckled alpha-male later today who insists that Ladies Day is an unnecessary diversion from horses, pay him no heed: underneath his bluster he is probably a ‘snaking regarder’ and secretly lapping it all up.

The Ladies Hurdle?

It would be appropriate, for the day that’s in it, if a filly or mare were to win the feature race today, The Guinness Galway Hurdle.

It’s a distinct possibility. Six of the twenty- runner field are female and several of them are near the top of the market with Party Central and Anna Bunina having particularly strong chances.

Gordon Elliot, surprisingly yet to win a Galway Hurdle, reckons Party Central may be best of his five entries, commenting “She looks made for the race. She’ a strong- travelling mare who likes to come off a fast pace and that’s what she is going to get here.”

John McConnell, like Elliot, trains his string in County Meath although on a much smaller scale. The apple of his eye is the tiny Anna Bunina who he has improved to win three of her last five hurdle races including a game victory in the Scottish Champion Hurdle in April. McConnell says, “She is like a little pony, but just has that heart and will to win…and she is just a terrific filly to have in the yard.”

Goodwood

Marital Tension.

Coincidentally it’s Ladies Day at Goodwood too and in more ways than one.

The feature race is the Nassau Stakes (3.35) a Group 1 contest over ten furlongs restricted to fillies and mares. Odds on favourite is Nashwa, trained by John Gosden, third in the Epsom Oaks to Tuesday and Emily Upjohn before winning the French equivalent under Hollie Doyle.

That was Doyle’s first classic win, undoubtedly the first of many and she is optimistic of another big triumph on yet another brilliant daughter of Frankel. “Nashwa is just unreal and she’s getting better and better,” she enthused yesterday.

“Every time I sit on her between races she’s improved again.”

Nashwa’s biggest rival today looks to be Lilac Road, ridden by Doyle’s husband, Tom Marquand.

Trained by William Haggas, Lilac Road hasn’t run since winning a Group 2 at York in May and doesn’t look good enough on form to trouble the favourite.

With both Doyle and Marquand consolidating their positions at the top of the British jockey hierarchy their marital rivalry is an enjoyable narrative that should sustain for many years.

Crispy Justice

Earlier on the Goodwood card is the Group 2 Richmond Stakes (2.25) for two-year-old colts and geldings. Ladies are not invited to this party.

While the race has attracted nine talented juveniles it’s difficult to see any of them being good enough to trouble the judge in next years classics.

Royal Scotsman is top rated at 107 and is likely to start favourite. Next best are Chateau and Crispy Cat, both on 104.

If justice is served, Crispy will win.

He was on the wrong end of a seriously dangerous manoeuvre in the most controversial incident of the season when beaten into third place by The Ridler in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot. The winner, under Paul Hanagan, did a sudden left hand turn inside the final furlong without bothering to use his indicator and butchered the chances of several rivals, most notably Crispy Cat. Remarkably, the stewards allowed the result to stand although an appeal to the verdict is ongoing.