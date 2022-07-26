Magic Chegaga gives Duffy breakthrough success

Co Meath trainer Brian Duffy has just four horses in his charge but Magic Chegaga’s impressive success in the Colm Quinn BMW Mile was a great advertisement for the small operation.

Although Duffy bought her out of the horses-in-training sale early last year for just €12,500, he wasn’t in a position to take her immediately and so she went to Tom Gibney, for whom she won twice.

A winner on her second start for her current trainer, she was running off a career-high mark of 87 but clearly remains progressive. The only luck required this time was in her travels as one of the two horseboxes Duffy was bringing to the track broke down. Fortunately, a quick prayer in the church at Rochfortbridge was answered and his two runners arrived unscathed.

The race went smoothly as she travelled stylishly to challenge on the turn for home and despite idling late on, she ran on stoutly to deny trainer Ado McGuinness a fourth consecutive win in the race. He had to settle for second place with Casanova, just ahead of Cowboy Justice and Current Option.

It was a third win in the race for jockey Colin Keane, who won aboard Saltonstall in 2019 and was a 5lb claimer when he and Brendan Brackan coasted to success in 2013.

Matthew Smith’s team is in fine form, and he saddled his first winner at this meeting when Flaming Moon, ridden by Bryan Cooper, made most of the running in the listed Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle.

The Barry Connell-trained Enniskerry looks a smart chasing prospect following his debut over the larger obstacles in the Latin Quarter Beginners’ Chase. Sean Flanagan’s mount was a touch keen and jumped left on occasion, but he was brave and bold and found plenty for pressure when it looked likely he would succumb to the late challenge of favourite Midnight Run.

When your half-sister is a three-time Group 1 winner and Prix de l’Arc runner-up, the bar is set impossibly high, but Tahiyra, a half-sister to the brilliant Tarnawa, could do little more than start her career with a wide-margin success in the Colm Quinn BMW Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden.

She may not scale those heights but at this stage she holds some bragging rights as her sister was beaten in this race, albeit behind subsequent Irish and English 1000 Guineas winner Hermosa.

“She had been working very well,” revealed Weld, of the Chris Hayes-ridden winner. “She’s a slightly smaller edition than Tarnawa, but she has done everything right. This one probably has more pace than Tarnawa, but she is by Siyouni, so you’d expect that. Let’s hope she has the wonderful courage and constitution that Tarnawa had.”

Coreman landed some nice wagers in the Caulfield Industrial Irish EBF Maiden. Having his third run, Pat Murphy’s runner tracked favourite Karakoul most of the way, took over halfway up the straight, and kept on nicely to give Gavin Ryan his first winner of the week.

Ryan’s second only had to wait little over an hour as he drove the Mark Fahey-trained Clear Quartz to victory in the Caulfield Industrial Handicap to complete his near 36-1 double.

Natalia Lupini and Wayne Lordan have struck up a fine partnership this season and when Dunum overcame a wide draw to complete his four-timer in the caulfieldindustrial.com Handicap, it was a seventh win of the term for the combination.

Last night’s attendance was 13,132