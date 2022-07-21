Attendances at Irish racecourses down 9% on 2019 levels

Attendances at Irish racecourses for the first six months of 2022 were down 9% on 2019 levels, industry statistics released by Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) revealed on Thursday.

While the number of horses in training and field sizes have increased since 2019, the last full year before the Covid-19 pandemic, the falling numbers of racegoers has to be regarded as a concern for the industry.

However, HRI CEO Suzanne Eade is confident the trend can be reversed.

“After a challenging couple of years, the hard work and efforts across the industry has meant that Irish racing is in a strong position to face up to the combined challenges of the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit, and an increase in the general cost of living,” Eade said.

“In the first half of last year, our racing calendar adapted to reflect an increased demand, particularly in the National Hunt sector, for racing opportunities for a growing horse population. A significant number of extra races were scheduled to allow horses unable to run in point-to-points to compete on the racecourse. That necessity no longer exists, and it is telling that the entries, runners, and field sizes are all tracking ahead of the same comparable period which is January to June 2019.

“I am very encouraged that the number of active owners has held up well while we continue to attract healthy numbers of new owners with 510 registrations in the first six months of 2022, a significant figure in the face of so much economic uncertainty. Again, these numbers are ahead of pre-Covid levels of 2019.

“What has decreased, by 9%, is the attendance levels compared to 2019. Many sports and leisure sectors have faced a challenge in returning to pre-Covid levels of attendance and Irish racing is not immune to that. It is a challenge that everybody will step up to and over the past few weeks we have enacted a strong media marketing campaign to drive attendances throughout the summer.

"I have seen many instances of innovation and strong engagement from racecourses over the past few weeks and months and am confident that the interest we know there is in racing, will translate back into racecourse attendance."