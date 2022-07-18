Ballinrobe report: Double delight for Slevin as Takeachancejimmy takes spoils

Apprentice Jamie Powell delivered Takeachancejimmy, trained by Co Meath farrier Nigel Slevin, with a perfectly-timed challenge to repeat last year’s win in the €22,000 Get Galway Ready With Tote.ie Handicap, feature of last night’s flat card in Ballinrobe.

The only three-year-old in the field, Ghasham made the running, was pressed by Laelaps turning for home and, after the latter edged ahead, Takeachancejimmy arrived fast and late down the outside to hit the front late and score by a length and a quarter.

Slevin declared, ‘The plan has worked out again — that’s three years on the trot that he got money in that race.”

He added, “This place suits him — they go a good gallop and, in a small field, there’s time for a hold-up horse to arrive late.” And, when asked if this tough eight-year-old would head to Galway next week, Slevin was adamant, “He hates the place — our idea of coming west is coming here.”

The Donnacha O’Brien-trained Red Azalea belatedly opened her account, at the ninth attempt, when justifying 8/13 favouritism in the SP Or Better Guaranteed With Tote Maiden.

Ridden by Gavin Ryan, the Galileo filly was allowed dictate the pace and looked vulnerable when market rival Roman Bull moved to track her from over two furlongs out. Bui Red Azalea found plenty in the closing stages to triumph by two and a half lengths.

“She has a lovely pedigree and has been a bit unlucky along the way, bumping into some very smart types,” commented Ryan. “But she’s versatile in terms of ground and distance and, when Billy came at me, she battled on well.”

Red Azalea and Gavin Ryan win for trainer Donnacha O'Brien. Picture: Healy Racing

Heather Bear, the 11/4 favourite, completed a hat-trick for the father and combination of the two Andy Slatterys in the Play The Tote Exacta On Every Race 3-Y-0 Handicap.

Successful already at Gowran Park and Naas, the Kodi Bear filly raced prominently with Prophet’s Voice. And the pair fought it out up the straight, with Heather Bear, in the colours of internationally acclaimed tenor Dr Rona Tynan prevailing by a neck.

“It’s great to win three-in-a-row with her,” said the winning trainer. “The race suited her although the tight track and trip didn’t. So it’s great that she got the job done again. She’ll want a mile and a half and a big, galloping track. But she’s tough and great battler.”

The Joe Murphy-trained Sionnach Eile, a half-brother to former stable star Swamp Fox, booked his ticket to the mile-and-a-half premier handicap on the Friday of Galway when running a convincing winner of the Tote Guarantee On All Irish & UK Racing Handicap under Gary Carroll.

Dylan Browne McMonagle was described as “a great jockey” by trainer Charlie Moore following the young Donegal man’s enterprising win on Galway-bound 11/4 favourite Beer With The Boys in the apprentice Handicap.

The champion apprentice got his mount across from a high draw, forced the pace and the combination had enough in reserve to hold L’un Deux Troix by three-quarters of a length.

And Joseph O’Brien provided a one-two in the concluding Your New Tote At Ballinrobe Maiden as Shane Crosse brought 6/4 favourite Midnight Run from off the pace to beat front-running stable-companion San Salvador convincingly by five lengths.