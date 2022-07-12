Wayne Lordan lords it with 55-1 double in Killarney

Wayne Lordan rode a 55-1 double on Tuesday’s card in Killarney, and both winners benefited from patient rides from the Cork jockey.

The first leg came in the Executive Helicopters Handicap, aboard the Denis Foster-trained Molly’s Gamble. Lordan settled his mount out the back early and ensured she had clear daylight all the way. She came under pressure before the turn for home but much to her credit, she found plenty up the long straight to collar Bayou Belle close home.

There was a thrilling finish to the Irish Examiner Handicap, which Lordan won aboard the Henry de Bromhead-trained Harry’s Legacy. The progressive four-year-old had a wide draw and Lordan opted to take his time. His mount, a winner last month at Leopardstown, travelled strongly into the straight but it took a willing attitude from the horse and all of Lordan’s strength to get him home a head in front of Jesse Evans, with the luckless Cozone the same distance back in third, a short head in front of Monas Melody.

“It worked out well,” said the winning rider. “He settled well and enjoys racing like that. He had a battle on his hands and for those horses going two miles it is a long way, but he is a very good stayer. He could be a strong stayer next year as well.”

Paddy Twomey’s fine run continued when Milestone Payment made a winning start for the stable in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. Owner Kevin Quinn bred the dam, which he sold and bought back and raced to win a listed race for Karl Burke, and it was a similar story with this lady as he bred her, sold her, and claimed her back out of a Saratoga Claimer last year and she also won first time of asking in his colours.

Jessica Harrington’s horses have really turned a corner in recent weeks, and she added two more to her tally when My Minervina and Irish Lullaby combined for a 67-1 double. The former, ridden by Shane Foley, contested the GMIB Handicap and produced a great finish to land the spoils. It was a second win of the month for the Peter Savill-owned four-year-old filly, who won a Bellewstown claimer on the first day of July.

Nathan Crosse was in the saddle to bring up the double aboard Irish Lullaby in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ And Mares’ Handicap. Winner of a Sligo maiden on her third start but beaten on her handicap debut at the same track on her next start, she was the subject of some late support into 15-2 here and justified it with a positive ride. In front early and again in the straight, she pulled clear to the line to readily account for Secret Sea.

Colin Keane gave Malabu Drive a fine ride from the front in the Killarney Oils Maiden. Market rival Chilled Out gave chase all the way but Keane, riding for Ger Lyons and carrying the colours of Juddmonte, picked all the right points at which to apply the pressure. Chilled Out stayed on quite well to the line but the winner was in no danger all the way up the straight and could develop into a smart stayer with time and experience.

With four non-runners, only five went to post for the Beaufort Golf Club Qualified Riders’ race and triple Grade 2 chase winner Castlegrace Paddy made the most of the opportunity to make a winning Flat debut at the age of 11. Happy Jacky was sent off favourite and held every chance but Patrick Mullins, riding for Pat Fahy, had his move covered in the straight and sent his mount on late to win in grand style.