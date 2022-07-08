Irish round-up: Hurricane Georgie blows opposition away in Midlands National

Versatile five-year-old mare Hurricane Georgie ran out an impressive winner of the €100,000 AXA Farm Insurance Midlands National, run as a Grade B handicap chase for the first time, in Kilbeggan.

Given a patient and confident ride by Jack Kennedy, Gordon Elliott’s charge came through smoothly to take over from John Ryan’s front-runner Fairyhill Run between the last two fences and strode clear to win, comfortably, by 13 lengths, with Popong denying Fairyhill Run second spot in the dying strides.

Hurricane Georgie was giving Elliott and Kennedy a second Midlands National success, the pair having struck with Rogue Angel in 2018.

“She’s not over big, but she stays well," Elliott said. "This race was a good fit for her — she had a nice weight, we had no worries about the trip, and we thought she’d run well.

“We fancied her in Punchestown, but she fell. And she had a good prep for tonight, winning twice over hurdles.

“She’ll get an entry in the Galway Plate, but that might come a bit soon for her. The Kerry National might be a better option.”

Odds-on favourites were beaten in both maiden hurdles on the card, with the Willie Mullins-trained 4-9 shot Walk On The Moone dropping away tamely in the KilbegganRaces.com Mares Maiden Hurdle, won by Con O’Keeffe’s Kilbarry Chianti (Mark McDonagh), opening her account at the 13th attempt.

In the Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey Maiden Hurdle, 66-1 shot Whatdoyawanttoknow, trained near Enniscorthy by Mary Ellen Doyle proved best in race which saw 4-7 favourite The Folkes Tiara finish a disappointing and well-beaten fourth.

Another odds-on jolly, Petrol Head (1/2), was turned over in the Follow Kilbeggan On Twitter Handicap Hurdle, victory going to the Denis O’Regan-ridden Sargent Lightfoot, trained locally by Adrian Murray.

O’Regan went on to complete a double on board Noel Meade’s Everglow in the beginners' chase, a victory earned at the expense of promising chase debutant Chinx Of Light and 133-rated Alfa Mix.

“He was very game and it was a good effort after such a hard race in Wexford last week,” said O’Regan.

Successful with the Donagh Meyler-ridden Ramondo Dnzeo in a three-mile maiden hurdle less than half an hour earlier, John Ryan completed a notable across-the-card double when Danny Mullins, despite a slipped saddle, brought Waitnsee with a renewed challenge to deny favourite Rock Road in the €25,000 Writech Handicap Hurdle.

Ryan confirmed the Galway Blazers as the next assignment for Waitnsee, a tremendously versatile mare.

In Cork, Josh Halley struck with his first runner since getting his trainer’s license as Lihyan did the business in the opening race, the Sign Up To Our Newsletter Maiden Hurdle.

Meanwhile, veterans Whiskey Sour and Darver Star, separated by 1lb on official ratings, produced a great tussle for the featured Hothouse Flowers Play Live After Racing Hurdle.

And it was the Willie Mullins-trained Whiskey Sour, ridden by Seán O’Keeffe, who prevailed, mastering his rival at the second last and, on the run-in, holding his renewed challenge by a half-length, registering only his second win since landing a Grade One at Leopardstown’s Christmas 2017 meeting.

Whiskey Sour was the second leg of a Cork double for champion trainer Mullins, successful earlier when Pat Taaffe, riding his first winner over hurdles, gave Sligo bumper winner Champagne Problem, partly-owned by his mother, an enterprising, front-running ride to land the Buy Tickets On www.CorkRacecourse.ie Maiden Hurdle.

“She’s always a bit keen and was green in front, but her class kept her going,” Taaffe said.

To round off a good night for Mullins, Spread Boss Ted, the 5-6 favourite, proved an impressive, wide-margin winner of the Kilbeggan bumper, completing an across-the-card treble for Closutton.