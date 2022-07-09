Weekend Irish tips: Palace Gardens can cash in on favourable draw at Navan

Three meetings of limited appeal across the weekend, but Palace Gardens gets the nap to take the second race on today’s card in Navan, the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden.

Trained by Kevin Coleman, who has some promising juveniles this season, the selection has had enough runs to suggest there is a limit to her ability but a repeat of her penultimate effort, at Fairyhouse, ought to be good enough here.

Of her four outings to date, that was closest in similar attributes to today’s race and hence the belief she can return to that form. If anything, she had to work a little harder than ideal to get across from a wide draw that day and, in fairness to her, she stuck to her task well to finish runner-up to Apache Outlaw, with one of today’s rivals, Reinforce, just behind. She is 2lbs worse off with that rival but is drawn to contest the lead with little trouble and can confirm the form from her favourable draw.

The most valuable race on the card is the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race and it looks particularly tricky. Many of these will find the ground too quick, while Fumata, who was impressive last time, isn’t certain to appreciate the drop in trip. In a difficult race to decipher, there could be an opportunity for the Johnny Murtagh-trained Shajak to sneak it from the front.

Tomorrow, there is National Hunt racing in Sligo and Flat action in Fairyhouse, and the feature of the weekend is the Group 3 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Brownstown Stakes at the Co Meath venue. Victory can go to Star Girls Aalmal, who ran the race of her career to date when a fine fourth behind Homeless Songs in the Irish 1000 Guineas.

Last time out, she contested the Jersey Stakes Royal Ascot and ran a fine race in defeat, particularly as she didn’t enjoy the best of luck in running. That shouldn’t be an issue in this smaller field and better draw, and she can gain a deserved return to winning ways. Affogato is unbeaten this season and while this is her toughest task to date, Ger Lyons’ filly merits plenty of respect, as does Diadora, who represents the all-conquering stable of Paddy Twomey.

If allowed to take his place in the Fairyhouse.ie Maiden, Elephant John will take beating. Barry Fitzgerald’s four-year-old made his debut just four days ago and was notably strong in the early markets before a late drift. Predictably slowly away, he ran green through the race but got the hang of things close home and finished second to Hotrocket.

Clearly, there was a strong basis for the market support that day and if he does not find this race coming too soon, he should prove hard to beat. It must be frustrating for connections that Mickey The Steel is still a maiden, but one of these days his turn will come and this might be as good as any opportunity the seven-time runner-up has had for some time.