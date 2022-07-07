Leopardstown report: Dylan Kidd starts as he means to go on with fairytale win

The 16-year-old from Trim, County Meath, only graduated from RACE last week
Leopardstown report: Dylan Kidd starts as he means to go on with fairytale win

TEENAGE KICKS: Dylan Kidd with the trophy after he won aboard Jungle Cove on his first ride on the racecourse. Picture: Healy Racing

Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 21:11
John Ryan

On an evening to savour for Jessica Harrington, teenager Dylan Kidd made his first ride a winning one when steering 20-1 shot Jungle Cove to a fairytale victory in the €100,000 Nasrullah (Premier) Handicap at Leopardstown.

The 16-year-old from Trim, County Meath, graduated from RACE last week and seized his first opportunity to collar last year’s winner Mosala inside the final furlong before beating joint top-weight Casanova by three-quarters of a length.

“It feel incredible, unreal — it all came so easily,” enthused Kidd.  “I’ve been involved with horses and ponies all my life. Mrs Harrington told me on Tuesday morning that she was going to give me the ride on this horse. She told me to go out and enjoy it.” 

Winning trainer Harrington stated:  “It’s unbelievable for Dylan.  He never picked up his stick on this horse — it was just hands and heels. He’s really strong and did himself proud.”

Harrington was successful earlier when Listowel maiden winner Ha Ha Ha made a successful handicap debut in the Built With Pride By Richmond Homes 3-Y-0 Handicap.

Shane Foley dictated the pace and the Dark Angel filly kept finding through the closing stages to hold Torn by a length and a half.

Rosscarbery registered her second Group 3 success in the Stanerra Stakes. 

The Sea The Stars filly travelled strongly, swept around the leading group turning for home, and quickened into the lead with more than a furlong and a half to race.

But, inside the final furlong, Seamus Heffernan produced Emily Dickinson with a strong challenge down the inside and, at the line, failed by only a short-head to reel-in the 15-8 favourite.

“She travelled sweetly, quickened and probably thought she had enough done,” said Twomey, “She’s been in great form since the Curragh and is enjoying her racing and getting stronger.  We have plenty of options with this filly, including the Yorkshire Oaks, the Blandford,  a Group 1 in Germany and the Prix Royallieu on Arc weekend.” 

On an evening when the stable enjoyed a double in Limerick, Joseph O’Brien also struck twice in Leopardstown, taking the opening two-year-old fillies' maiden with newcomer Thornbrook and following up with Shoshone Warrior in the finale.

A Saxon Warrior filly, Thornbrook picked up well for Declan McDonogh to see off longshot Lan Mara by a length and a quarter. 

O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell commented: “Declan said that she loved that ground, that she had a good look when she hit the front and that there should be plenty of improvement to come. I’d say she’s quite smart and will definitely go for a stakes race next.” 

O’Brien saddled odds-on favourite Okita Soushi for the concluding Belfield Amateur Race. But Tom Hamilton’s mount proved no match for well-backed stable-companion Shoshone Warrior, enterprisingly ridden by John Gleeson to make all and triumph by 10 lengths.

More in this section

18,742-1 across-the-cards five-timer for Jessica Harrington  18,742-1 across-the-cards five-timer for Jessica Harrington 
Irish tips: Mazagran can build on promising return at Limerick Irish tips: Mazagran can build on promising return at Limerick
Emily Upjohn File Photo Dettori back in the saddle for Gosden
<p>Frankie Dettori steers Mighty Ulysses to victory in the Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes. Picture: Healy Racing</p>

Frankie Dettori makes winning return for Gosden team

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up