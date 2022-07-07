Leopardstown report: Dylan Kidd starts as he means to go on with fairytale win

On an evening to savour for Jessica Harrington, teenager Dylan Kidd made his first ride a winning one when steering 20-1 shot Jungle Cove to a fairytale victory in the €100,000 Nasrullah (Premier) Handicap at Leopardstown.

The 16-year-old from Trim, County Meath, graduated from RACE last week and seized his first opportunity to collar last year’s winner Mosala inside the final furlong before beating joint top-weight Casanova by three-quarters of a length.

“It feel incredible, unreal — it all came so easily,” enthused Kidd. “I’ve been involved with horses and ponies all my life. Mrs Harrington told me on Tuesday morning that she was going to give me the ride on this horse. She told me to go out and enjoy it.”

Winning trainer Harrington stated: “It’s unbelievable for Dylan. He never picked up his stick on this horse — it was just hands and heels. He’s really strong and did himself proud.”

Harrington was successful earlier when Listowel maiden winner Ha Ha Ha made a successful handicap debut in the Built With Pride By Richmond Homes 3-Y-0 Handicap.

Shane Foley dictated the pace and the Dark Angel filly kept finding through the closing stages to hold Torn by a length and a half.

Rosscarbery registered her second Group 3 success in the Stanerra Stakes.

The Sea The Stars filly travelled strongly, swept around the leading group turning for home, and quickened into the lead with more than a furlong and a half to race.

But, inside the final furlong, Seamus Heffernan produced Emily Dickinson with a strong challenge down the inside and, at the line, failed by only a short-head to reel-in the 15-8 favourite.

“She travelled sweetly, quickened and probably thought she had enough done,” said Twomey, “She’s been in great form since the Curragh and is enjoying her racing and getting stronger. We have plenty of options with this filly, including the Yorkshire Oaks, the Blandford, a Group 1 in Germany and the Prix Royallieu on Arc weekend.”

On an evening when the stable enjoyed a double in Limerick, Joseph O’Brien also struck twice in Leopardstown, taking the opening two-year-old fillies' maiden with newcomer Thornbrook and following up with Shoshone Warrior in the finale.

A Saxon Warrior filly, Thornbrook picked up well for Declan McDonogh to see off longshot Lan Mara by a length and a quarter.

O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell commented: “Declan said that she loved that ground, that she had a good look when she hit the front and that there should be plenty of improvement to come. I’d say she’s quite smart and will definitely go for a stakes race next.”

O’Brien saddled odds-on favourite Okita Soushi for the concluding Belfield Amateur Race. But Tom Hamilton’s mount proved no match for well-backed stable-companion Shoshone Warrior, enterprisingly ridden by John Gleeson to make all and triumph by 10 lengths.