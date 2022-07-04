O’Keeffe star of show with terrific treble

Darragh O’Keeffe was the star performer on yesterday’s card in Tramore, recording a 305-1 treble — the first of his career — and the three winners were shared across as many yards.

A tidy gamble was landed on the first of them, the Paul Power-trained Morepowertoya in the Tote Always SP Or Better At Tramore Maiden Hurdle. The four-year-old was beaten a long way on his recent handicap debut, also at this venue, but he proved a different proposition this time.

Contesting a race confined to horses previously unplaced, he was backed from a high of 20-1 to his 5-1 starting price, and rewarded supporters with a late dash for glory under O’Keeffe.

The rider doubled up aboard the Prunella Dobbs-trained Shantou Warrior in the third race, the Your New Tote At Tramore Racecourse Handicap Hurdle. A blanket could have covered most of the field jumping the second last, but O’Keeffe got a great response from his mount, and they prevailed by three parts of a length, from Where’s Bunny, with Natural Look flying home to snatch third place.

The third leg of O’Keeffe’s treble came aboard the Mick Winters-trained Pythion in the August Festival Handicap Chase. Very few managed to get competitive in this race but the winner, who jumped particularly well on this occasion, stalked the pace most of the way and when asked for maximum effort he found plenty to see off long-time leader Jack Holiday.

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend completed a short-priced double on the card, the first leg of which came from Dragon Rock, who made a winning start inside the rails in the SP Or Better Guaranteed With Tote Maiden Hurdle.

Placed in two point-to-points before joining Mullins, the six-year-old was quite easy in the market in the early betting but quite strong late on. Townend chose to sit just off the pace most of the way and while there was plenty to do racing down the hill for the final time, his mount picked up well to lead at the last, from where he stretched away.

“He was brave at a few hurdles and was on his head a bit at the second-last and let rip at it and just landed a bit stagnant,” said Townend.

“When I met the rising ground, he got galloping again — a sign that he’ll stay a bit further. I’d say he’s going to progress nicely and he’s a point-to-pointer, and I’d say he’ll jump a fence, in time.”

The double came aboard long odds-on favourite Easy Game in the finale, the Goodenough2eat Banqueting At Tramore Racecourse Chase. In the absence of Hardline, only four went to post, and it was a stroll for the well-placed Easy Game to extend his perfect record this year to four. He jumped particularly well and there was no need to ask for maximum effort as he raced home clear of the staying-on Dromore Lad.

“It was fun on him,” said Townend. “He got into a good rhythm. We didn’t learn a lot more about him, but he has another ‘1’ alongside his name, and he’s a great servant. He’s enjoying it and was in his comfort zone everywhere today.

“He probably has that rating that it’s going to be hard in handicaps, and the winter Grade Ones are hard as well. But he keeps winning and if he keeps finding races like that, I’ll be happy.”

Gordon Elliott had to settle for the runner-up spot in the opener, but gained quick compensation when Dartington justified favouritism in the second race, the Tote Guarantee On All Win Bets Rated Novice Hurdle.

Tom McGreevy set out to make all and, despite being green, proved a tough nut to crack. However, Jack Kennedy, aboard Dartington, got the maximum effort from his mount and they edged ahead late on to win by half a length.

Jordan Gainford picked up a winning spare ride in the Pat Smullen Coast To Curragh Charity Cycle August 27 Handicap. Stepping in for Eoin Walsh aboard the Eamon Delany-trained Serpolette, he delivered the 22-1 chance with a well-timed run to lead over the last to put a second winning mark on the mare’s card. It was Gainford’s fourth win in 14 rides for Delany.