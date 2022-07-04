A race to remember for Ah Fuhgeddaboudit?

The listed Lenabane Stakes featured on last Tuesday’s Flat programme in Roscommon, and today it is the turn of the National Hunt brigade at the Connacht track, where it could be a good evening for trainer Denis Hogan. His Ah Fuhgeddaboudit, who contests the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Bumper, makes most appeal on the card.

The filly has raced three times this year and taken a step forward with each outing. Last time out, at Down Royal, she finished a close third behind Champella and while she lost a place close home, she travelled nicely and gave the impression there would be even more to come as she acquired experience.

Hogan has secured the services of leading bumper rider Jody Townend and in what does not look like a particularly strong race, the filly can get off the mark at the expense of Phils Choice, who has a similar profile to the selection.

Her most recent effort was a nice effort on return from a couple of months off and she has strong place claims.

Hogan can also take the Supervalu Co Roscommon Ladies’ Day Rated Novice Hurdle with Desert Friend. The six-year-old showed promise last season but stepped up considerably when getting off the mark on his return to action last month at Listowel.

For that runaway success, he was given a mark of 118 but he gives the impression he can scale greater heights over the coming months.

This is a nice step up on his Listowel outing and he can take it en route to better things. Last time out winners Salvador Ziggy and Ballybaun Star can give him most to think about.

Salvador Ziggy was having his first start for Gordon Elliott when winning in late May at Punchestown. There ought to be more to come from him and he can go close despite having to shoulder top weight.

Hogan also has a good chance with Bal De Rio in the Knockroghery Claiming Hurdle which gets the evening’s action underway. While the 120-rated hurdler is giving weight to all his rivals, his recent effort was a decent one and he has fewer questions to answer than have most of his rivals. Scarpeta and Ardamir can fill the frame.