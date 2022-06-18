Naval Crown leads home famous Ascot one-two for Appleby in Platinum Jubilee Stakes

Separated by the width of the Ascot track, James Doyle's mount at 33-1 got the better of the William Buick-ridden Creative Force (12-1) by a neck
Finest margins: Naval Crown ridden by jockey James Doyle (left, bottom) wins the Platinum Jubilee Stakes during day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture date: Saturday June 18, 2022. Pic: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Sat, 18 Jun, 2022 - 17:20
Molly Hunter

Naval Crown had to settle for second-best behind his Charlie Appleby-trained stablemate Creative Force in last season's Jersey Stakes - but he avenged that defeat in style as he powered up the stands rail at odds of 33-1 to claim the Platinum Jubilee Stakes.

Separated by the width of the Ascot track, James Doyle's mount, who had been running over further than the six furlongs throughout his career until a fourth-placed effort in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan, got the better of the William Buick-ridden Creative Force (12-1) by a neck, despite losing his off-hind shoe.

While free-going Australian raider Home Affairs was sent off the 5-2 favourite, he had run his race by the furlong pole and the Godolphin pair were followed home by a blanket of horses, with America's Campanelle sticking to her guns to dead-heat with Australia's Artorius.

Appleby said: "There wasn't a lot between them at home. Will rode the winner in a gallop the other day and said there wasn't much between them. Both were in great nick, but Naval Crown is still learning about the sprint division and he was all at sea in Saudi.

"But he finished fourth in the Guineas and is a rock solid horse, and over that stiff six furlongs we saw his natural pace.

"James said he just needed to get to the rail, but the ground was quick enough for Creative. They are two Dubawis and as tough as teak.

"The July Cup is the obvious race for them, and I see no reason not to go for it."

He added: "I'm just lucky to be in the position for these horses to come through my door.

"2022 has gone well so far, but there is still a long way to go."

Doyle said: "I would be lying if I said I expected him to win today. We were certainly hopeful dropping him back in trip. He seems to be pretty quick. He was a hot favourite for a race in Saudi Arabia, but we had a sticky draw and he just ran off with me.

"Myself and Charlie had a chat about dropping him back and Naval Crown ran well in the Al Quoz when he was fourth. He's not short on speed, he was travelling nicely behind Home Affairs and he saw it out well. It's brilliant."

PA

