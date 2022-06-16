Leopardstown tips: With Love can build on promising debut

Back to Leopardstown for another Thursday evening meeting and the third race, the Irish EBF Auction Series Race, looks like a cracking contest which can go the way of With Love.

Kevin Coleman’s filly made her debut in a Curragh maiden won by Zarinsk and while she opened at triple-figure odds, she was the subject of some market interest and went off 25-1 before running a race full of promise to finish fourth.

Beaten just two and a quarter lengths in total, she didn’t enjoy the best of luck in running but was noted staying on quite nicely in the closing stages. The form of the race received a boost when Zoinnocent, who was two places and almost three lengths behind the selection, ran out an easy winner of a maiden just last Sunday.

With Love has the size and scope to improve quite significantly and with the benefit of her debut experience, she ought to be hard to beat this time. The two previous winners in the race, Cash Or Crypto and Voce Del Palio, are both respected. The former made an impressive winning debut at Listowel while the latter finished to some effect to win at the second time of asking and is feared most.

Clevelys has leading claims in the Leopardstown Golf Course & Driving Range Handicap. Previously with Michael Dods and Ken Condon, he made his debut for Richard O’Brien earlier this month in Cork and showed promise in finishing fourth behind Sondheim.

Dropped to six and a half furlongs for his second start, just three days later, he ran on well to finish a close second behind Cnodian. This third run comes just another five days later but that second run was a step up on the first and further progress is a distinct possibility. From a good draw, he can take up a handy position and assert late for a third career victory.

My Mate Mozzie will take a great deal of beating in the Bulmers Secret Orchard Live At Leopardstown Maiden.

Runner-up at Grade One level over timber, he returned to the Flat at Killarney where he finished third to Beamish, and then followed up by finishing runner-up to Shajak at Tipperary. This looks easier than both of those contests, and he can take this en route to better things on the level.