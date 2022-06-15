Royal Ascot: Neil Callan records victory to savour with Rising Star

Neil Callan was able to celebrate a special winner at Royal Ascot courtesy of a 40-1 upset for Rising Star in the Kensington Palace Stakes.

While a third-placed finish behind Highfield Princess on All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Newcastle reads well, Marco Botti's filly had since been beaten at Ascot and Beverley.

But partnered by Callan — riding his fifth Royal Ascot winner and first since 2013 following a prolonged spell in Hong Kong — Rising Star bounced back with a determined victory over Random Harvest.

"It's only a handicap, but Royal Ascot is beyond anything else in the universe," said Callan.

"This week of racing, no matter what race it is, it is a championship race and Rising Star was good today.

"I've been away in Hong Kong for 10 years. I was top five, I rode two Group 1 winners the season I left.

"When you come back, you don't pick these things back up. You have to work for it and you just hope you get the breaks. You need these opportunities and these sort of days and these winners to put you in the limelight — I'm just so glad it has come now."

Botti said: "Obviously Rising Star was a big price, but we knew she had the ground.

"The draw was a little bit wide and we thought it was going to be a big ask to overcome the draw. Neil gave her a brilliant ride and I'm delighted for the syndicate of 10 people."