Cork report: Rosscarbery reigns supreme in Munster Oaks

Rosscarbery extended her unbeaten record for the season and continued the fine run of her trainer, Paddy Twomey, and owner, Robert Moran, with victory in the Group 3 Munster Oaks, the feature on Wednesday's card in Cork.

The filly began her year winning a maiden on the all-weather and followed up in turf handicaps off 83 and 90. With a rating of 102, she was more than worthy of another go at this level, and the progressive four-year-old duly proved up to the task.

Settled in fourth place for much of the journey, Billy Lee’s mount switched out to make a challenge in the straight. While long-time leader Yaxeni battled back gamely, it always looked as though Rosscarbery held the upper hand, and she edged ahead close home to win by a neck.

“That was great,” said Twomey. “She’s tough, and she looks to have improved again from Roscommon, which is great. She’s been great all spring, she’s done everything we’ve asked of her.

“Everywhere we’ve taken her, she’s given us a good day out. As she’s got stronger and taken racing, we’ve stepped her up in distance.

“I was hopeful she’d run a big race tonight as up in trip, with the way she’s bred — a stout German pedigree and being by Sea The Stars — I thought it would play to her strengths.

“She won her maiden, she made her way through the handicap route, and now she won a Group 3 — she is master of her own destiny.”

On achieving black-type success, he added: “Robert (Moran, owner) bought her as a yearling, a Sea The Stars filly, and I’m sure that was the aim, and it’s great to achieve it tonight.”

Ger Lyons saddled the first two home in the listed Midsummer Sprint Stakes, with odds-on favourite Geocentric doing enough to just hold the late effort of progressive stablemate Pirate Jenny.

Recent Tipperary winner Chocquinto threatened a 40-1 upset when racing into the final furlong in front, but her gallant effort failed to the two Glenburnie runners, both of which ran on well and were separated by just a short head.

“I’m delighted with that,” said Shane Lyons. “They’re both going to stay in training. Geocentric is going to go for the Sapphire Stakes. She does things hard but, because she’s going to stay in training next year, it’s going to be exciting.

"When she gets stronger and she matures a little bit and learns to do things easily, we’ll have an exciting filly next year.

"The second filly (Pirate Jenny) was hunting for black type, and she’s got it. She’s going to be a much better filly over six furlongs."

Some strong late support for Hell Bent prior to the start of the Cork Derby (Premier Handicap) was well rewarded as Jessica Harrington’s gelding made all the running. As the race entered its latter stages, Shane Foley asked for more from his mount and the response was good. Sporting blinkers for the first time seemed to sharpen him up, and he readily accounted for his rivals.

“We rode him to stay the trip today, and he loves when he can get out and get that nice lead,” said Kate Harrington. “Shane says he could step up again. He is a lovely big horse and is in the July Sale and while we have to talk to connections to see if he goes, he could be a beautiful dual-purpose horse.”

Badb, trained by Donnacha O’Brien and ridden by Gavin Ryan, ran out a ready winner of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden. Though twice raced, there were still signs of greenness as she mounted a challenge to long-time leader Silmaniya, but her ability was in evidence as she raced clear inside the final furlong to win by a wide margin.

A trip to Royal Ascot for the Albany Stakes hasn’t been ruled out, though a visit to the Curragh for the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes, won last year by Velocidad, who also carried the colours of Anne Marie O’Brien, is a more likely destination.

Funchal made a promising start to her career when quickening up in style to take the Mallow Maiden. A three-year-old daughter of Bungle Inthejungle, she was under pressure from over two out but once switched to the stands-side rail, Willie McCreery’s runner picked up well to win with a little to spare.

On paper, this wasn’t the strongest of maidens, but she is a half-sister to Group 2 winner Devonshire and listed winner Hurryupharriet, and with a little progress she could also be up to black-type level.

The Lynams dominated the finish of the Sign Up To Our Newsletter Handicap, and it was Sarah who earned the bragging rights over her father, Eddie, when Screen Siren and Mikey Sheehy kept on well to beat Collective Power and Billy Lee by half a length.

The Hot House Flowers Play July 8 Handicap provided trainer Craig O’Neill with his first victory, which came courtesy of 33-1 chance Sondheim. A second winner for jockey Neve Bennett, the five-year-old is the only horse in O’Neill’s care, and he produced a game effort to hold off No Patience and Golden Days.