Leopardstown tips: Three Laws can get punters off to a flying start

Not the most appealing of cards on Thursday evening in Leopardstown, but Three Laws has a great chance to get punters off to a positive start by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies' & Mares’ Maiden.

Jessica Harrington’s three-year-old made her track debut just over three weeks ago in Cork and ran well in the face of a difficult introduction. Pitched into a race with experienced sorts, including a 1-8 favourite, she raced a touch keenly through the early stages but showed plenty of promise and ran on strongly to push Ms Eagleton to three parts of a length for second place behind the easy winner, Janoobi, who looks well treated off his since-allocated mark of 90.

Out of a full sister to French Derby winner Intello, a winning bracket is of utmost importance to Three Laws, and this is a good opportunity. With natural improvement, she should be able to reach and surpass the 78-rated level which Shanghai Dragon brings to the party.

The other runner of obvious interest is Sareeha, who was beaten just a head on her first start for Joseph O’Brien. Quite what that form is worth is difficult to ascertain, and there is a concern that she flashed her tail under pressure. All that said, she is in great hands and must be respected.

The Ballycorus Stakes is the feature and Real Appeal, who won the race in 2021, can successfully defend the Group 3. In victory 12 months ago, the then four-year-old beat British raider Lord Of The Lodge, with subsequent Group 1 runner-up Pearls Galore in third place.

Later in the season, he won the Group 2 Boomerang Mile on Champions Weekend and was far from disgraced in the Breeders’ Cup Mile on his final start of last season.

He began this season in the Group 3 Amethyst Stakes and while he finished five lengths behind winner Pretreville, who re-opposes, he wasn’t given a particularly hard time and it was a perfectly satisfactory return. He can be expected to be much straighter this time and can reverse that form.

Plugged In can get off the mark for the season by taking the Manguard Plus Handicap, which has a full field of 22.

On his return to action, at Tipperary, Jim Gorman’s five-year-old caught the eye finishing sixth behind Matilda With Me, but last time out, at Gowran, he seemed unsuited to the drop back to a mile when fourth behind Angel’s Trumpet.

While beaten less than three lengths, he wasn’t quick enough to get into a serious challenging position. Nevertheless, the run backed up his opening effort for the season and back up to nine furlongs and well drawn this time, the lightly raced gelding can put a second winning mark on his card.

LEOPARDSTOWN

Selections

5:15 Three Laws (Nap)

5:45 Jered Maddox

6:15 Real Appeal

6:45 Together Aclaim

7:15 Coill Na Sionainne

7:45 Plugged In (NB)

8:15 Harry’s Legacy

Next best

5:15 Shangai Dragon

5:45 Midnight Fire

6:15 Preterville

6:45 Vlad The Impaler

7:15 Sheer Chance

7:45 Philly’s Hope

8:15 Auckland