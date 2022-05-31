Balliinrobe report: Landmark success for jockey Kieran Callaghan as Rock Road wins McHale Mayo National

Racing from 6lb out of the handicap, the Willie Mullins-trained Rock Road bagged the €60,000 McHale Mayo National, the highlight of the season in Ballinrobe, providing teenager Kieran Callaghan with the biggest success of his burgeoning career and his first over fences.

Always handy, the 4-1 shot stayed on stoutly in the closing stages to beat favourite Ilikedwayurthinkin by six and a half lengths with veteran 33-1 shot Peregrine Run a creditable third.

Patrick Mullins, representing the Closutton team, said: “Brian Hayes recommended him and we bought him from Michael Bowe. He’s been lucky for us, despite a few injuries. And this has been the plan for a while, although it wasn’t ideal to be running from out of the handicap.

“But we were very lucky to be able to call on Kieran — he’s a local lad, 18, and is very good value for his 7lb claim. He’s a jockey with a big future and all credit goes to him.”

Philip Enright brought the Charles Byrnes-trained mare Metersandmasks with a strong late surge to deny gallant favourite Hewick by a head in the earlier €30,000 McHale Mayo Handicap Hurdle over three miles and a furlong.

Enright quipped: “Her owner (John Twiss) is a Kerryman, like myself, and we always like winning up here. She stayed well in Killarney, so I knew she’d see out this longer trip. And it was a good, battling performance. It’s only 15 days since Killarney, so Charles has done a great job with her.”

Norman Lee’s stable star Sole Pretender produced a hugely impressive chasing debut performance in the McHale Tiger Roll Beginners Chase.

The eight-year-old, off the track since November, made all, jumped fluently for Simon Torrens, and came home, hard held, 15 lengths clear of fellow fencing debutant Eskylane.

Lee said: “He’s a special little horse and has been schooling brilliantly. He always goes well around here, so I was pretty hopeful. He’s not overly big, but his jumping was spot-on out there.”

Torrens completed a double when Birdie Blitz, trained for JP McManus by Aidan Howard, justified 11-4 favouritism in the www.McHale.net Handicap Hurdle.

Trainer Andy Slattery has Galway in mind for Plains Indian following his ultimately decisive victory over Supreme Jet in the opening McHale Pro Glide Hurdle.

Ridden by 7lb claimer Cian Quirke, the six-year-old stretched clear late to score by four lengths, prompting Slattery to explain: “He was a bit unlucky the last day in Clonmel. But he’s won two hurdles now and I hope he might be a horse for a novice in Galway. And we might go back on the Flat too.”

Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore struck with lightly-raced Toss Again, who made all to take the McHale Fusion Range Maiden Hurdle, holding off Noble Birth.

The winning rider stated: “He had a lovely run in Downpatrick and has come forward. He’s tough and stays. He was a bit lairy in front and, maybe I could have gone a stride quicker in the middle part of the race, but he did it well in the end.”