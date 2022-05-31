Tipperary and Ballinrobe tips: Kaliysta can make it third time lucky

Two meetings Tuesday afternoon, with the National Hunt brigade in Ballinrobe for the second consecutive evening and the Flat action in Tipperary. The nap goes to Kaliysta, who can get off the mark at the third time of asking in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden, the second race at the Munster meeting.

On debut, in July of last year, she was noted making significant late progress into fourth place behind Corviglia. Off from then until April, she finished third in a maiden won by Sun King. She ran into some mid-race trouble but then made rapid progress to pose a threat to the winner. She could never quite get on terms but there was plenty to like about the way she kept going to the line.

Dermot Weld’s runner appeals as one who will be better when sent over a couple of furlongs further, but she has the benefit of that recent run and that doubled with a great draw gives her every chance to be prominent from the outset. Being so will allow Chris Hayes to make this a bit of a test, and she can prove too strong for All In The Mind and Craic At Dawn.

The Irish EBF Median Sires Series Race looks a decent contest and Open Market can follow up her recent debut success by landing the spoils for Paddy Twomey.

Despite signs of greenness, the Newtown Anner Stud filly was most impressive when winning at Cork and should be better for the experience. The likely quicker conditions won’t be a problem and she can get the better of fellow Cork five-furlong maiden winner Lady Tilbury and the twice-raced Mehmar. At likely much bigger odds, Profitable Edge could sneak into the frame.

The McHale Mayo National Handicap Chase is the feature in the west and Rock Road can make the most of his featherweight to land the spoils for Willie Mullins and Kieran Callaghan.

The lightly-raced 10-year-old clearly hasn’t been easy to train but he posted a huge effort in defeat on his return to action, at the Punchestown festival. Contesting a competitive handicap, he finished a fine second behind the promising Life In The Park.

He returns to chasing for the first time since June 2020, which was also his debut for Mullins and, thus far, his only win over fences. Jockey Callaghan has had a couple of winners for the yard, and his 7lb claim means his mount has just 9-07 to carry. If in the same form as on his return, Rock Road will go very close.

Ilikedwayurthinkin is another worthy of serious consideration. Still somewhat unexposed over fences, he has won twice, both on soft ground, but also has winning form over hurdles on good ground. Runner-up in a Grade Three hurdle at Aintree on his most recent outing, he has had time to freshen up since that fine effort and has leading claims once again.