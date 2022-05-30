Seán Flanagan splits with Noel Meade, going freelance

Seán Flanagan’s prosperous partnership with trainer Noel Meade has come to an end, with the Wexford pilot determined to put in the necessary graft to make his new freelance role work.

Meade has increased his emphasis on the Flat code with considerable success in recent years, as highlighted by Helvic Dream securing his first Group 1 in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last year and Layfayette claiming Group 2, Group 3 and listed honours already this term.

According to Flanagan, Meade has opted to use “the best available” for his jumps team from now on.

Flanagan began riding out for the hugely successful conditioner in 2015 and when long-time Tu Va Stables No 1, Paul Carberry suffered a broken leg in September that would eventually end his career, he was in position to fill the vacancy.

He was officially unveiled as the new retained pilot in 2016 and the pair enjoyed some wonderful successes, combining for five Grade 1s, while Flanagan also bagged the Liverpool Hurdle for Henry de Bromhead on Identity Thief.

The first for Meade came courtesy of Disko in the Flogas Novice Chase in 2017. Road To Respect was their flagship operator however, winning the Leopardstown Christmas Chase and the Down Royal Champion Chase twice.

Jeff Kidder provided Cheltenham glory in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle in 2021 and followed up with Grade 2 and Grade 1 triumphs at Fairyhouse and Punchestown respectively.

The duo’s most recent big-race success was in the Leinster National at Naas with Diol Ker, having also bagged the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown with School Boy Hours.

Flanagan admits that he will miss the security of a full-time job as a man with a young family but is appreciative of Meade’s role in rebuilding his career after a spell in the doldrums that included him handing in his licence and is willing to knuckle down to build his contacts.

“Noel said he was getting lower in numbers and that he was going to use the best available, so I said, ‘No bother,’ and that was it,” revealed Flanagan of a split he insists was not acrimonious.

“We had a mighty, mighty run of it for six or seven years. We’d Cheltenham winners, we’d Grade 1 winners, we’d everything. He put me going really and I suppose it’s the security of it that’s the biggest loss.”

He turns 34 next month and entering his peak years in the saddle, is looking forward to what the future will hold.

“I’m tipping into plenty of places. We’ll keep the head down and see what we can dig out. I’m back on the road and am happy enough to go anywhere that I’ll get a ride. I’ll be answering the phone to anyone and am looking forward to seeing what’s behind this door now.”