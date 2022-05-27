Limerick and Fairyhouse tips: Gin On Lime can make most of drop in grade

Two meetings Friday evening, with the National Hunt action in Limerick and the Flat fare in Fairyhouse. On the jumps card, Gin On Lime can make the most of a drop in grade in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Chase.

Henry de Bromhead’s runner was beaten 16 lengths on her first start of the year, but that was in a Grade One at the Aintree Grand National meeting, and while she was beaten a little further on her next start, at Killarney, she faced a tough task against the 160-rated Easy Game and the 162-rated Melon.

This race represents significantly calmer waters, and she ought to get the job done. Say Goodbye, who also carries the colours of Robcour, can chase her home.

Siberian Prince can take the Patrickswell Beginners’ Chase for Noel Meade and Jack Kennedy. Following on from a fine fourth behind Baptism Of Fire at Kilbeggan, he was in the process of running a huge race until making a bad mistake two out and handing the advantage back to Darrens Hope in a beginners’ chase at Tipperary.

The winner is a classy sort who did the form no harm by finishing runner-up in the Killarney National on her next start. Siberian Prince jumped well most of the say on that occasion and the imposing six-year-old is entitled to continue to progress. He is preferred to Broken Ice and The Disclaimer.

There is a tricky card in Fairyhouse, but Broadhurst will be difficult to beat in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. The No Nay Never colt made his debut less than a fortnight ago, in a six-furlong maiden in Navan, and was noted staying on quite strongly in the closing stages to take second place behind Harry Time.

While his sire is an influence for speed, his dam’s two wins were over 10 furlongs and a little bit beyond, and he looked as though he would appreciate a step up in trip. He doesn’t get that today but the benefit of his first run won’t be lost on him, and he can take this en route to better things.