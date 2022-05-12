O’Callaghan could pitch newcomer into Group Three race

Michael O’Callaghan could pitch newcomer Olivia Maralda in at the deep end on Royal Ascot Trials Day at Naas on Sunday.
Trainer Michael O'Callaghan, who could pitch newcomer Olivia Maralda in at the deep end on Royal Ascot Trials Day at Naas on Sunday.

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 07:05
Keith Hamer

Michael O'Callaghan could pitch newcomer Olivia Maralda in at the deep end on Royal Ascot Trials Day at Naas on Sunday.

A 460,000 guineas purchase at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up sale last month, the daughter of Kodiac is part-owned by Brazilian footballer Philippe Coutinho, who is currently playing in the Premier League for Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona.

Olivia Maralda has reportedly been showing her trainer the right signs ahead of her potential racecourse debut in the Group Three Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes.

O’Callaghan said: “Olivia Maralda is working well and we’re very happy with her. She cost plenty of money but I think she’s a decent filly.

“Philippe Coutinho owns half of her, they’re trying to get the registration sorted in time so his name appears on the racecard.

“We’ll see how she works during the week, but I wouldn’t be concerned about pitching her in at Group Three level on debut. I think she’s going to end up at that level on her second start anyway, so I wouldn’t be worried at all.

“If everything goes to plan, we would be looking at bringing her to Royal Ascot for the Albany.”

Olivia Maralda is one of 12 entries, with Aidan O’Brien responsible for course-and-distance winner Deneuve and Curragh scorer Meditate.

