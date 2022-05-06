Cork report: Lord Dudley digs deep to land 'savage pot'

A handicap with a value of €80,000 ought to be hard to win, and so it was fitting that the Mallow Handicap on Friday evening’s card in Cork Racecourse went to the teak-tough Lord Dudley.

Trained by Kieran Cotter for the Kildare Racing Club, who enjoyed their biggest success to date when Sonnyboyliston won the Irish Leger in September, the four-year-old has progressed steadily since this time last year, culminating in this all-the-way success in the hands of Jake Coen.

“What can you say about the horse?” said Cotter. “The Kildare Racing Club have had a fantastic run over the last year and a half with us and with Johnny Murtagh, and this fellow has been a fantastic servant for us.

“He’s come from a low-grade 45-65 handicapper, wondering could we win a race, and now here he is today winning a savage pot. He just doesn’t know when he’s beating. The last day in Naas, when he was headed, he got back up and won. I’m not sure, but I think he was headed here again but he just fought all the way to the line.”

Cork continues to be a lucky track for Ger Lyons, and he added another at the venue when Sacred Bridge took the listed Goffs Irish EBF Polonia Stakes under a typically strong ride by Colin Keane.

The odds-on favourite was dropping back to five and a half furlongs following a fine effort in the Guineas Trial at Leopardstown and coped well with it. Never far off the pace, she led over a furlong out and while Keane got quite serious on her, she won with a little more to spare than the neck success, over the promising Ladies Church, might suggest.

Assistant trainer Shane Lyons said: “She’s very honest. Colin said she got very lonely, that she would have loved a lead.

“We’ll go home and digest everything. She’s in all the big races, such as the Sandy Lane, which is a Group 2 in Haydock, and the Commonwealth Cup (at Royal Ascot) but we’ll go home and discuss with Barry (Mahon) from Juddmonte and see how it is.”

The David Marnane-trained Lady Tilbury ran out an easy winner of the Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden. Building on her runner-up finish on debut, she travelled strongly for Billy Lee and when he asked for effort, she quickened clear in great fashion to put three lengths between herself and newcomer Woman Chief.

Furnace Creek, beaten in a listed race on his second start, made a successful return to maiden company with an all-the-way victory in the Cork Maiden. Trained by James Barrett, in Kilkenny, and ridden by Luke McAteer, the promising colt ran out a comfortable winner from the fast-finishing Relevant Range.

Golden Days, trained by Tracy Collins and ridden by Ronan Whelan, was a touch unlucky on return at Leopardstown but made amends with a fine display in the Follow Us On Instagram Handicap.

The biggest cheer of the day was reserved for Amy Jo Hayes, who notched the second winner of her riding career when delivering the Andy Slattery-trained Dedillon with a well-timed run to take the Racing Again Tomorrow Apprentice Handicap.

The card concluded with Martinstown overcoming greenness to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden for Aidan O’Brien. Wayne Lordan’s mount looked booked for a place at best until picking up well to lead late.

In Downpatrick, Eugene and Maxine O’Sullivan made the long trip north count by taking the Molson Coors Bumper with Meetingofthewaters, a Boulta point-to-point winner who had finished a fine third on his recent track debut, in Cork.

John McConnell notched a double with the Thomas Reilly-ridden Ottoman Style and the Shane Fitzgerald-ridden Wild Shot, both of which made the breakthrough over timber.