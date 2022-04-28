It's ladies day but don't forget the man behind Honeysuckle

It’s ladies day. Which ladies, though? Is it the crowd trying to win Bollinger best-dressed ladies’ competition or the famous two bidding to make it 16 from 16 in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle?

I know which one I believe it to be: The pair all the eyes in east Kildare will be on as they make their way out onto the track at about 5.20pm.

There is nothing new about Honeysuckle’s opposition today. Still, all champions beat the same competitors frequently in all sports to become outstanding and to be great you must do what she is doing. Horses must have longevity and soundness, and then they need the people around them to campaign them correctly to maximise their potential.

Since she appeared on a racecourse in November of 2018, Henry de Bromhead has only run her four times each season, resulting in a fantastic winning sequence of 15 from 15, with today being her fourth start in her fourth season.

There were opportunities to run her more often, but by resisting temptation, Henry built the legacy for his stable star that will go down in history. Likewise, Rachael Blackmore, whose job it is to win aboard her, has to think of the future and as they age together, Rachael has asked less of her superstar to make her last as long as possible.

The two ladies are as box office as horse racing gets, and even in a contest that will have no each-way betting angle or a horse close to challenging her, I expect the crowds to throng the racecourse to see them both.

They represent the sport and epitomise what all those in the game want to achieve. Betting is a vital aspect of the business, but sometimes the purity of the sport wins.

I urge you, though, not to forget the man responsible for charting the career of this incredible race mare. Henry’s job is an art, a skill we are lucky to be witnessing masters do here in Ireland. The Premier League imports them, but we are producing them.

There is an undercard to the main event, starting with the traditional Bishopscourt Cup, restricted to a dwindling number of local farmers who own a racehorse. It's not simple to qualify to have a runner, nor is it an easy race to find the winner and, like the last two days, I will be waiting for race two to make a selection.

Most people look away from the top weights in handicaps, but the EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase is one that consistently favours those towards the top. Blue Sari probably needs softer ground to be seen at his best so the Mouse Morris-trained French Dynamite gets the vote, having run down Ciel De Neige close home last month at Thurles.

Elimay had to dig deep to peg back Scarlet And Dove at Cheltenham, and the rematch will be entertaining, but the vote goes to Willie Mullins' gallant little grey mare in the Hanlon Concrete Mares’ Chase.

Six novices will head off to post as the dust settles after the Paddy Power Punchestown Champion Hurdle at 6pm and Three Stripe Life is the only runner to have already scored at this level. He has been to Cheltenham, Aintree, and the Dublin Racing Festival already this season, so he might be vulnerable to a fresher horse, and I hope State Man can make the jump from handicap company to this level. That said, Flame Bearer will be no pushover either.

Last year, Billaway failed here by a nose in the Champion Hunter Chase but should make amends this year. El Fabiolo can also make up for losing out to Jonbon at Aintree by taking the SalesSense International Hurdle at 7.10pm just before O'Moore Park tries to recoup Thurles losses in the bumper.