The 40-year-old made the announcement after winning the Pigsback.com Handicap Chase on Magic Daze
Robbie Power to retire after racing at Punchestown on Friday

Robbie Power steered Magic Daze to victory in the Pigsback.com Handicap Chase. Picture: Inpho/Tom Maher

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 17:03
Tommy Lyons, Punchestown

Robbie Power announced he will be retiring on Friday after partnering Magic Daze to victory at the Punchestown Festival on Thursday.

Power, 40, who has won the Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Grand National and the Irish Grand National among a host of other major races, has suffered badly with injury in recent years.

Having returned from a lengthy absence with a back injury in January 2021 he was then out between October last year and January 2022 when he fractured his hip.

Winners have been hard to come by since his return — but he almost went out in style when finishing second in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Minella Indo.

He looked as good as ever on Henry de Bromhead's Magic Daze in the Pigsback.com Handicap Chase, but confirmed his final ride will be on Gordon Elliott's Teahupoo in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle.

