Naas report: Romantic Proposal makes winning return

A Group 1 winner last season, Romantic Proposal oozed class as she made a successful return to action in the listed Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital Woodlands Stakes in Naas.

Confidently handled by Chris Hayes, the six-year-old mare tracked speedy three-year-old Egocentric before coasting through inside the final furlong and, idling in front, had three-quarters of a length to spare over that rival at the line, with last year’s winner Mooneista in third.

“I haven’t done a lot with her and thought she might need it, but I knew she was in great form,” explained winning trainer Eddie Lynam. “She had a great winter and came back to us looking brilliant. She did it well out there and we have to make plans for her now.

“She’s in two Group 2s next month, the Duke Of York, which her owners sponsor, and the Greenlands (at the Curragh), which is a lot closer to home. She’ll run in one of them before going to Royal Ascot.”

Hayes added: “Eddie has only let me sit on her once this spring. But she feels stronger and quicker than last year and she should improve bundles from today.”

Earlier, Aidan O’Brien made it five wins from his first seven two-year-old runners of the season when the Ryan Moore-ridden Deneuve, a No Nay Never filly and uneasy 13-8 favourite, pipped Comanche Country by a short head in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF 2-Y-0 Fillies Maiden.

“We were debating whether she was ready to start,” O’Brien said, "but it’s lovely to have that done. She’s only been doing half-speeds at home and Ryan said she felt as if she was only in fourth gear and wasn’t sure what to do.”

"She’s still babyish and should learn plenty from today. We’ll give her a bit of time and find a winners race for her. She’s a nice mover with plenty of natural ability and could turn into anything.”

O’Brien and Moore struck again when 11-10 favourite Emily Dickinson came from well off the pace to reverse previous form with Red Azalea in the Race & Stay Fillies Maiden.

“She’s still very green, but Ryan was very happy with her,” said O’Brien. “It was a solid race. They went a good gallop and we’ll be very happy to step her up in distance — she’ll go for an Oaks trial in the next few weeks.”

The Ballydoyle combination made it a treble on the day when Dundalk maiden winner Ivy League availed of an initial mark of 84 in the €45,000 Naas Racecourse Business Club Blackwater 3-Y-0 Handicap, winning convincingly from Fiach McHugh, despite drifting across the track when in front.

“He’s a big, powerful horse and still very babyish,” said O’Brien, who is now likely to seek a suitable stakes race opportunity for the son of Galileo.

Johnny Feane is planning a return to Naas on May 7 for the €45,000 Irish Racing Writers (Premier) Handicap for Ano Syra following her victory under Kevin Manning in the Family Fun Day On May 7th Handicap, swooping late to deny Jupiter Express.

“I knew she had a nice mark, but I was a bit worried about the draw after the first two races,” said Feane. “She looked a million dollars tonight and won well. She’s lazy, but has a great attitude and will come back here next month.”

Natalia Lupini’s veteran sprinter Blairmayne registered the ninth win of his career when making virtually all under Wayne Lordan to take the six-furlong Best Of Luck To Our Neighbours Punchestown Handicap, initiating a first double for his trainer, whose Magic Charm also ridden by Wayne Lordan, captured the finale, the second division of the one-mile 47-65 handicap, under a similarly positive ride.