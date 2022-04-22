Over the line at 59: Jockey Simon Condon celebrates first ever victory

PROOF that it's never too late to become a sporting hero, 59-year-old amateur jockey, Simon Condon, rode his first ever winner after forty years in the saddle at Kilbeggan on Thursday evening.

Aboard Eat the Book, Condon, who works for the HSE by day, passed the winning post on his 40-1 winner. The thing he savoured most? The isolation of being in front.

"I've been riding since I was 13, and whether it's racing or point to point, there are always horses in front of you," he told RTE radio. "But this time it was just open space after I jumped the last. I was a lovely feeling, I got a great kick out of it.

"I knew the horse well, so feel that if we got over the last, it would stay. It's hard to describe that feeling. To be in front, with nothing ahead of me? Oh my God, I got some buzz out of that."

Mark Walsh with A Different World was alongside Condon at the last, but Eat the Book hit the front and ease home by five and a half lengths. The horse is trained by David Dunne.

It was a landmark first win also for the horse Eat the Book, a nine-year-old trained by David Dunne.

"I have always ridden part time, I've been placed a few times but didn't get that many rides because I was an amateur and wasn't in the game full time. I am riding against people out there seven days a week."

CLEAR: Condon clears the last and sees open space between him and the finish line.

Speaking to RacingTV, Condon, who first raced back in 1982, added: "It’s the best feeling ever. It was amazing to pass the line in front, a day I’ll never forget. I’ll probably get emotional about it tomorrow. Eat The Book was a handful in the early days and I’ve had a fair few falls off him; he’s broke me up a good few times. Now, he’s a grand horse but he’s owed me that.

“My Dad bought him for me to ride and David’s (Dunne, the trainer) done a great job training him. He broke his elbow in Thurles and the prognosis was very bad. It’s been some training performance to get him back.”