Tipperary report: Antarctic makes winning start for O'Brien

The Antarctic, a full brother to multiple Group 1 sprint winner Battaash, made a winning start to his career in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race which got racing underway.

The mount of Ryan Moore, who was having his first ride at the track, and trained by Aidan O’Brien, he was always to the fore, along with the well-backed Wodao.

While many of their rivals came stands’ side, they elected to remain on the far side, and it proved the right move as they had it between them from a long way out. Despite conceding experience to his chief rival, The Antarctic picked up well to win readily. He will likely have one more run before a possible tilt at one of the five-furlong races at Royal Ascot.

Said O’Brien: “We were delighted with him. He’s a very fast horse and we were a little bit worried about the soft ground. Donnacha liked the second horse, we knew that. We knew it was going to be tough, but you’d have to be very happy with him.”

Race two was the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden and Messa Concertata, who had four promising runs last season, made a winning return for Joe Murphy and Gary Carroll. In front early and never far off the pace thereafter, she forged ahead over a furlong out and while the margin of victory was small, she was a shade comfortable gaining this deserved success.

The third maiden on the card was the Tipperary Town Maiden over 12 and a half furlongs, and victory went to Hymn Book Two, ridden by Kevin Manning for Jim Bolger.

A half-sister to the stable’s 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes winner Dawn Approach, she was placed in good company last year and ran her best race to date when third behind the exciting Above The Curve earlier this month at Leopardstown. The step up in trip here clearly suited as she dug deep to deny Artistic Choice by half a length.

Local trainer Eamonn O’Connell was on the mark when Shelly Banks took the TipperaryRacecourse.ie Handicap. Brought with a strong late run between horses by Seamus Heffernan, the four-year-old filly went clear inside the last half-furlong to win with something to spare.

In the Tipperary Handicap, over nine furlongs, the Ray Cody-trained Lamprog showed great determination to follow up her recent success at Gowran. A close second until taking over two furlongs out, she was challenged and perhaps even headed briefly by Inchiquin Star but stuck her neck out gamely to record a narrow victory.

There was a three-way battle to the closing stages of the first division of the Follow @TipperaryRaces On Twitter Handicap but it was Darkened, who had travelled into contention so smoothly as they turned home, who came out on top. Having hit the front in the straight, the Denis Hogan-trained and Daniel King-ridden six-year-old had to work hard to repel Draco Pulchrac and Stay Loyal.

In the second division, a return to the grass worked the oracle for Matilda With Me. Carirose looked to be on the way to victory when leading and going easily early in the straight, but Colin Keane, riding for trainer Rodger Sweeney, was at his strongest aboard the 3-1 favourite and he got her up in the shadow of the post for a head victory.

There was a touch of quality to finish the programme, as Irish Lincoln winner Raadobarg took the Racing Again At Tipperary On May 5 Race. Johnny Murtagh’s four-year-old cruised around and when Ben Coen asked him for a little extra, he picked up nicely to win with considerable ease.

“He travelled around nice, quickened up well but probably doesn’t kill himself when he gets to the front,” said Coen. “I think he’ll be better when he gets into a better race. We like him a lot, so hopefully he can keep going forward.”