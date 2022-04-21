Kilbeggan report: Mullins' enjoy double bumper delight

Willie and Patrick Mullins enjoy an impressive strike-rate in Kilbeggan bumpers. And the father-and-son combination struck again, on the double, with newcomers Walk On The Moone and Old Bill Bartley, in last night’s bumper action at the midland track.

A Walk In The Park half-sister to Mount Ida and Sizing Tennessee, Walk On The Moone justified 8/15 favouritism in the mares event, forging clear in the closing stages to beat longshot Blossom De Mai by five and a half lengths.

“She was very green, but the further she went, the better she was,” said Patrick, “ Her stamina is all about stamina. And we’ll see if she goes for a winners bumper early next month or goes hurdling.”

The double was completed when even-money favourite Old Bill Barley, in the colours of Luke McMahon, prevailed in the Racing Again Tomorrow Flat Race.

In the latest Mullins / Elliott battle, the Apsis gelding to the better of the Jamie Codd-ridden Caldwell Diamond by a length and a half.

First success

Eat The Book and Simon Condon jump the last to win the Kilbeggan Handicap Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing

But the victory of the David Dunne-trained 40/1 shot Eat The Book in the KilbegganRaces.com Handicap, in many ways, overshadowed the Mullins double.

The nine-year-old provided owner-rider Simon Codnon with his first success in the saddle, at the tender age of fifty-nine.

And Dunne admitted, “For the first two laps, Simon was a long way back and I was wondering what he was doing. But they went too quick and he crept into the race. He’s a horse we’ve liked and it’s great for Simon to ride his first winner.”

Joseph O’Brien struck with his only runner on the card, Faron, who made it third-time-lucky over hurdles when making all for a convincing win over Free Handshake in the first division of the Spring Two Day N.H. Race Meeting Maiden Hurdle.

Ridden by JJ Slevin, the four-year-old Fascinating Rock gelding, wearing first-time cheekpieces, jumped fluently and won, unchallenged, by eleven lengths, prompting his rider to explain, “I’m delighted with that. He fell the first day and was a bit sluggish in Limerick. The cheekpieces helped him today. He sharped up well, travelled and jumped. Abd, to be honest, it was never in doubt.”

A similarly positive approach paid off for Robbie Power on board Sizing Mauritius, trained by Jessica Harrington and carrying the familiar Potts colours, in the second division of this two-miler.

Only two horses mattered as the 6/4 favourite was pursued all the way by market rival Showbusiness before asserting on the approach to the final flight for a three and three-quarter lengths win, with remainder seventeen lengths adrift.

“He’s a fine, big well-balanced horse and it didn’t look the best race in the world,” said winning rider Robbie Power. “There is a Potts dispersal sale at the end of the month and that’s where he’ll probably be going. He’ll make a lovely chaser for someone.”

Eoin McCarthy saddled his third winner of the week when Name Me Famous, ridden by Richie Deegan, followed-up a recent Limerick win in the Follow Kilbeggan On Instagram Handicap Hurdle, beating Y Fyn Duw A Fydd.

“Good ground has brought improvement in him,” said McCarthy, “He’s a lovely honest horse, but he was getting stuck in winter ground. We’ll keep going a while, give him a break in July and have him back for the autumn.”

The West Limerick trainer was denied a double when his Dylan Lombardy failed to cope with Huntingtown, in first-time cheekpieces, in the Follow Kilbeggan On Facebook Handicap Hurdle.

The winner is trained by Edward O’Grady, who explained, “Dermot O’Rourke was one of my owners when I started training and it’s great to have a winner for him all these years later. This horse was bought as a three-year-old. This was his first handicap and I’d day the better ground and the cheekpieces helped.”