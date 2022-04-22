Irish tips: Chemical should have the energy to take spoils

The most interesting race on this evening’s card in Kilbeggan is the finale, the Racing Again Friday Evening May 13 Beginners’ Chase, and while Bacardys sets quite a standard with his rating of 141, chasing newcomer Chemical Energy is preferred.

The latter is a winner of two bumpers, a maiden hurdle and a novice hurdle and on his most recent outing, he finished an honourable eighth behind Banbridge in the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

That most-recent run is better than the bare reading of the form might suggest as he got kicked at the start, was wide and keen throughout the race and yet was still there with every chance at the second-last. He was outpaced soon after but stayed on again close home to be beaten just 10 lengths.

He has always looked like a chaser in the making, will improve for this longer trip and is likely to have a bright future over these obstacles.

Bacardys is deserving of a breakthrough success over fences having finished runner-up to Bob Olinger on his seasonal debut and a close second to Max Flamingo on his most recent outing.

He gave everything in defeat last time but was no match for the comfortable winner, and as an 11-year-old he is not going to improve. For that reason, the five-years-younger Chemical Energy should have his measure this time.

It is difficult to look beyond Evergreen And Red in the opening race, the Spring Two Day NH Race Meeting Maiden Hurdle. Noel Meade’s runner was a useful sort on the Flat, winning twice, and after a modest start to his hurdling career, he ran up behind Global Export second time up and filled the same spot behind Celestial Horizon last time out. Those two lines of form make him a standout in today’s race, and it will be surprising if he fails to make the most of this opportunity.

If there is a potential fly in the ointment, it could be Super Proud, who caught the eye last time out at Limerick. While the run suggested he would be interesting in handicaps further down the line, there is no depth to today’s race and a bold showing would be no surprise.