Irish tips: Chemical should have the energy to take spoils

Difficult to look beyond Noel Meade’s Evergreen And Red in the opening race at Kilbeggan
Irish tips: Chemical should have the energy to take spoils

Chemical Energy is a winner of two bumpers, a maiden hurdle and a novice hurdle and on his most recent outing, he finished an honourable eighth behind Banbridge in the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Picture: Healy Racing

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 07:00
Tommy Lyons

The most interesting race on this evening’s card in Kilbeggan is the finale, the Racing Again Friday Evening May 13 Beginners’ Chase, and while Bacardys sets quite a standard with his rating of 141, chasing newcomer Chemical Energy is preferred.

The latter is a winner of two bumpers, a maiden hurdle and a novice hurdle and on his most recent outing, he finished an honourable eighth behind Banbridge in the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

That most-recent run is better than the bare reading of the form might suggest as he got kicked at the start, was wide and keen throughout the race and yet was still there with every chance at the second-last. He was outpaced soon after but stayed on again close home to be beaten just 10 lengths.

He has always looked like a chaser in the making, will improve for this longer trip and is likely to have a bright future over these obstacles.

Bacardys is deserving of a breakthrough success over fences having finished runner-up to Bob Olinger on his seasonal debut and a close second to Max Flamingo on his most recent outing.

He gave everything in defeat last time but was no match for the comfortable winner, and as an 11-year-old he is not going to improve. For that reason, the five-years-younger Chemical Energy should have his measure this time.

It is difficult to look beyond Evergreen And Red in the opening race, the Spring Two Day NH Race Meeting Maiden Hurdle. Noel Meade’s runner was a useful sort on the Flat, winning twice, and after a modest start to his hurdling career, he ran up behind Global Export second time up and filled the same spot behind Celestial Horizon last time out. Those two lines of form make him a standout in today’s race, and it will be surprising if he fails to make the most of this opportunity.

If there is a potential fly in the ointment, it could be Super Proud, who caught the eye last time out at Limerick. While the run suggested he would be interesting in handicaps further down the line, there is no depth to today’s race and a bold showing would be no surprise.

KILBEGGAN 

Tommy Lyons 

4:25 Evergreen And Red 

5:00 Optional Mix 

5:30 The Waltzer 

6:00 Something Sweet 

6:30 Brave Way (nb) 

7:00 Touch Of Oscar 

7:30 Chemical Energy (nap) 

Next best

4:25 Super Proud 

5:00 Close Enough 

5:30 Amirite 

6:00 Stolen Moment 

6:30 Raven Rule 

7:00 The Last Throw 

7:30 Bacardys

More in this section

Kilbeggan report: Mullins' enjoy double bumper delight Kilbeggan report: Mullins' enjoy double bumper delight
Curragh Racecourse - Saturday March 26th Irish tips: Raadobarg worth waiting for in Tipperary finale
Fairyhouse Easter Festival - Monday April 18th Another Irish Grand National fairytale for Dermot McLoughlin
<p>The Antarctic and Ryan Moore (near) beats Wodao for trainer Aidan O'Brien in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race at Tipperary. Picture: Healy Racing</p>

Tipperary report: Antarctic makes winning start for O'Brien

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up