Max Flamingo can strike in Irish Grand National 

The maximum field of 30 will line up for this afternoon’s Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse and Max Flamingo has leading claims in the race for the winner’s prize of €270,000.

Quite a lightly-raced seven-year-old, he was a winner of a competitive hurdle at this meeting last year and subsequently embarked on a chasing career which has seen him bring his form to a new level.

Francis Casey’s runner didn’t cut much ice on his first start, in Listowel, but was much better when noted staying on strongly to be a close third behind subsequent Arkle runner-up Gabynako and subsequent Grade One winner Fury Road on his second start, at this venue.

There were more fine efforts in defeat before he finally made the breakthrough over fences, in a three-horse race last month in Thurles. That was a deserved victory which only put him up 2lbs in the handicap, which leaves him on a mark of 144 which corresponds to carrying just 10-12 today.

He takes a significant step up in trip, which should prompt further improvement, and having Denis O’Regan in the plate is a positive.

Former Galway Plate winner Early Doors is also worth considering off what looks a manageable mark of 148, while Velvet Elvis, Mister Fogpatches, and Floueur can go well at much bigger odds.

The nap goes to Janidil, who can successfully concede weight to all his rivals in the Grade Two Devenish Chase. It is almost a year and a half since he last run outside of Grade One company and in that time, he has taken on some of the best.

Last time out, in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham, he was no match for Allaho, but posted another solid effort, and prior to that he finished third behind Conflated in the Irish Gold Cup.

The drop to Grade Two level is significant, and he can make the most of the opportunity to secure his first win of the season.

In Cork, where the latter half of the card is dedicated to the point-to-point fraternity, Friends N Commerce has leading claims in the opener, the Coolagown Stud Maiden Hurdle.

Pat Kelly’s lightly raced six-year-old left previous form behind when fourth in a maiden at Thurles on March 10 and stepped up again 17 days later when a fast-finishing second behind The Road To Fame in a similar race at Limerick.

A little unlucky on the latter occasion, there is every reason to expect further improvement and if there was no uncertainty about his ability to cope with the ground, he would be a strong choice to get punters off to a winning start.