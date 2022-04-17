Fairyhouse report: Galopin Des Champs a Gold Cup contender in the making

Disappointing that only four went to post for the Grade One BoyleSports Gold Cup Novice Chase at Fairyhouse, but any opportunity to see Galopin Des Champs should be seen as a good one, for he is undoubtedly the real deal.

While Bob Olinger may not have been at his best at Cheltenham, Galopin Des Champs was putting up a huge performance until the moment of his departure at the back of the last in the Turners Novices' Chase that day. While seeking to erase that memory, the only excitement he provided in Sunday’s race was his approach to the final fence, which drew a gasp from the crowd.

Townend had given him a squeeze to quicken up into it, but the horse changed his mind at last second but put himself right and cleared it cleanly.

What was most notable about the performance, bar the fact he was toying with useful rivals throughout, was the way he raced through the line. He was going as well at that point as at any in the race, and one can only imagine just how good he could be next year.

While a variety of trips had been mooted, Mullins appears to have settled on a Gold Cup campaign, and that is something we should all look forward to.

“I reckon he’s a Gold Cup horse,” admitted Mullins, who saddled an almost 277-1 four-timer on the card. “I have to discuss that with Greg and Audrey (Turley, owners) but he looks like a horse for the Gold Cup.”

Reflecting on the race, he added: “Once he changed gear between the last two, it was all over — bar jumping the last. He just seemed to be on a wrong stride and Paul let the horse decide. He put down lovely and got over it.

“He pulled away after the last and couldn’t pull him up going around the bend.”

For the 2023 Gold Cup, Boylesports left him unchanged at 4-1 joint-favourite with reigning champ A Plus Tard.

Brandy Love certainly has her quirks but she is an extremely talented mare and showed that when running away with the Grade One Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Novice Hurdle Championship Final.

Mullins’ six-year-old has a marked tendency to jump and hang left, which was seen at its most extreme when she finished runner-up to stablemate Allegorie De Vassy in a Grade Three here in January.

But the talent is also there in abundance and the way she travelled and then quickened up to challenge despite hanging was most impressive, and she won with a great degree of authority from Cheltenham Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle winner Love Envoi.

“I was a place further back than I wanted to be, but I knew I had Grangee and Johnny (Burke, on Love Envoi) in front of me and they were the ones that mattered,” said Townend.

“I was getting a bit worried that Jack (Kennedy, on Hors Piste) was getting away. She’s not easy, but she has that ability, which she showed when she was beaten the last day. The hood was a big help to her — we’re learning about her the whole time.”

Mullins third came courtesy of Mt Leinster, in the BoyleSports Novice Handicap Chase. Danny Mullins’ mount took over and then went clear after leader Grange Walk fell at the second-last. The Closutton four-timer came up in the bumper in which Jody Townend enhanced her impressive bumper strike-rate with a beautifully timed run aboard newcomer Icare Desbois.

Dermot McLoughlin had the biggest day of his training career to date when Freewheelin Dylan won the 2021 Irish Grand National, and the Co Meath trainer had another day to remember at his local track when combining with owner Mrs P J Conway and jockey Keith Donoghue to take the first two winners on the card card.

Imperial Ruler got the team off to the perfect start in the Ryan’s Cleaning, Waste & Recycling Maiden Hurdle. There is room for improvement in his jumping, but he showed great ability and a good attitude to battle back after a last-flight mistake to beat the promising Gorgeous Suspect by a length.

Digby brought up the 19-1 double with a doughty effort in the Cawley Furniture Novice Handicap Chase. He made all the running and picked up strongly when pressed to win with something to spare.

The return to Fairyhouse resulted in a return to winning ways for Gevrey, who took the Paddy Kehoe Suspended Ceilings Rated Novice Chase for Davy Russell and Gordon Elliott. The six-year-old made a few errors along the way but went clear late on to win well.