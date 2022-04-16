Weekend racing tips: French Claim can strike for in-form Paddy Twomey

A busy three days ahead for Cork and Fairyhouse, and in the Tote Always SP Or Better Race in Mallow there are only five runners, but it is a fascinating race which can go to French Claim.

Paddy Twomey’s runner has something to find with Irish debutant Great Max but showed great promise in two starts last season and can improve enough to make a winning return.

He did remarkably well to overcome a difficult draw on debut, at Listowel, but was still very green when a fine fourth behind Duke De Sessa in a Group 3 on just his second start. The easier ground is of no concern, the longer trip will suit, and he certainly appeals as the type to have made significant progress through the winter. Twomey has his horses in great form and has already saddled three winners from just seven runners this month. French Claim can make it four.

Toy can take the opener. Runner-up to the impressive Dissociate on her only start of last season, she filled the same spot on her return, when she was picked up late by Perfect Thunder. The sister to Gleneagles is a maiden winner in waiting and can make it third time lucky. Culcor can follow him home. The latter, trained by Ger Lyons, missed the break on debut but made nice late progress into fourth place behind Malex and is sure to improve for it.

At Fairyhouse, Ernie McCracken can take the INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Handicap Hurdle for Aintree Grand National-winning trainer Emmet Mullins. Last time out, the five-year-old ran a super race when upped to three miles for the first time and the lightly raced sort likely has plenty more to give. It is a competitive race but he is on the right path and can score at the expense of Buga Moran.

The quality at Fairyhouse ramps up considerably on Sunday, and the highlight will be the opportunity to see Galopin Des Champs in action in the six-runner Grade One Boylesports Gold Cup Novice Chase.

Winner of his first two over fences, he would have completed his hat-trick but for falling at the last in the Turners Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham, and if none the worse for that tumble, he ought to get back to winning ways. Master McShee, who chased him home at Leopardstown, can do so again.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Novice Hurdle Championship Final is the other Grade One on the card and, in contrast to the chase, it looks deeply competitive.

The first, third, fifth, sixth, eighth, ninth, and 10th from the mares’ novice hurdle at Cheltenham all line up in opposition once more, and while Love Envoi sets the standard on that effort, there are enough reasons to look for value elsewhere.

While she is certainly very talented, she can race freely, as she did at Sandown, and she was mounted in the chute and taken down early at Cheltenham. Perhaps the trip across the sea will be of no consequence, but it will make some demands of the six-year-old and she is not so far ahead of the opposition as to be unopposable.

At likely much bigger odds, Impervious makes appeal. Winner of her first three starts over timber and fifth in a Grade One in Fairyhouse, she was off from November until contesting the Cheltenham race and ran well for a long way before tiring in the closing stages. With the run under her belt and the step up in trip to suit, she can play a leading role.

In Cork, Aione can get off the mark over fences in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase. Willie Mullins’ runner was off the track for two years prior to making his chasing debut last month in Gowran Park and he caught the eye finishing third to stablemate Shadow Rider. With that run under his belt, he will be hard to beat. Grand Paradis has some form that would make him the one to beat but he doesn’t look a natural over fences and needs to leave behind a disappointing effort at Cheltenham.