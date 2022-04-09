Breaking: 50/1 shot Noble Yeats wins the Aintree Grand National

Noble Yeats ridden by jockey Sam Waley-Cohen (right) wins the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase 

Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 17:42
Colm O’Connor

Noble Yeats, trained by Emmet Mullins and ridden by amateur Sam Waley-Cohen, has won the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

It was Cohen's last race as a jockey on a horse owned by his father Robert.

The winning jockey told ITV: "I can't say anything. It is a dream. This is my last ever ride. Thank you to my Dad, It is a fairytale. It is a fantasy." 

Robert Waley-Cohen, the father of the winning jockey, tells ITV: "It's a dream come true. Just fabulous. It's a team and thank God it has really worked. He has so much dedication and puts in so much hard work."

Noble Yeats was priced at 50/1

15/2 favourite Any Second Now was second while Delta Work (10/1) with Jack Kennedy on board was third. Rachael Blackmore and Minnella Times failed to finish

More follows later

