Breaking: 50/1 shot Noble Yeats wins the Aintree Grand National

Noble Yeats, trained by Emmet Mullins and ridden by amateur Sam Waley-Cohen, has won the Randox Grand National at Aintree.
It was Cohen's last race as a jockey on a horse owned by his father Robert.
The winning jockey told ITV: "I can't say anything. It is a dream. This is my last ever ride. Thank you to my Dad, It is a fairytale. It is a fantasy."
Robert Waley-Cohen, the father of the winning jockey, tells ITV: "It's a dream come true. Just fabulous. It's a team and thank God it has really worked. He has so much dedication and puts in so much hard work."
Noble Yeats was priced at 50/1
15/2 favourite Any Second Now was second while Delta Work (10/1) with Jack Kennedy on board was third. Rachael Blackmore and Minnella Times failed to finish