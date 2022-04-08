Irish tips: Beret Rouge poised to get off the mark over hurdles

With a blank day Saturday in Ireland, there are two meetings Friday, and Beret Rouge can get off the mark over hurdles in the opening race in Ballinrobe, the Bowers Bar & Restaurant Mares’ Maiden Hurdle.

Willie Mullins’ seven-year-old won’t make universal appeal on her return to jumping as, in three previous outings over timber, the obstacles certainly got in her way.

However, she could hardly be in a better place to rectify that issue, and she has bumper form which gives her leading claims in this company. She is returning after a near-six-month absence, and carries a penalty for her bumper win, but this isn’t a deep race and with an adequate round of jumping, the lightly-raced sort will take beating.

Bubbles In May and Hollymount have form which gives them their chance, but Kilbree Warrior has no penalty carry, comes here on the back of a good run in defeat over hurdles, and is feared most.

In Dundalk, Donnacha and Aidan O’Brien have the more likely types in the Extra Places Everyday At BetVictor Maiden, and the former can take it with Atlantic Breeze.

The marginally lesser fancied of two runners for the yard on debut in November, he looked in need of the experience when finishing a close fifth to stablemate Lesson Learned.

Paddy Harnett, who rides him again, takes off 7lbs and from the plot draw against the fence he can race prominently and prove too strong for Ballydoyle runner Ivy League, who showed a degree of promise on his track debut just 13 days ago and will surely step forward considerably.

Timiyra, with a rating of 80, ought to be competitive, as should Notwithstanding, who showed promise on debut, but money for Ken Condon’s newcomer Marhaba Ahsmayme, would be particularly interesting.