Breeder of Tiger Roll slams Michael O'Leary's criticism of handicapper

The breeder of Tiger Roll has praised Martin Greenwood for giving the two-time Grand National victor what he considers an accurate rating and slammed “self-important” owner Michael O’Leary for his vehement criticism of the BHA handicapper.

Tiger Roll was withdrawn by O’Leary from this year’s race, which takes place on Saturday, as well as last year’s renewal, in a dispute over the 12-year-old’s rating, and has since been retired without having a tilt at winning the Aintree feature a third time.

Red Rum is the only horse to achieve that feat, in 1977, and when Tiger Roll completed the two-in-a-row in 2019, he was the first horse since the Ginger McCain-trained folk hero to be a multiple victor of the world's most famous jumps race

Jerry O’Brien was in attendance that day, at the invitation of the Aintree management, and has revelled in the achievements of Tiger Roll, who possesses a remarkably varied CV that also includes five Cheltenham Festival triumphs.

The son of Authorised was reared at Lansdown (Correct) House, on the banks of Lough Derg outside Portroe, Co Tipperary.

His dam, Swiss Roll currently has a yearling half-sister of Tiger Roll by Doyen at foot that O’Brien will keep himself to race and later breed from, to ensure the continuation of the family line.

The retired vet, who spent 27 years working for Coolmore Stud, has always kept a low profile, preferring Tiger Roll to take the attention and adulation that came with his unique achievements.

But with the Grand National looming, O’Brien feels that it is important to issue a defence of Greenwood’s calculations and completely reject some of O’Leary’s claims, which included the suggestion that the handicapper “doesn’t want Tiger Roll to run”.

“As the very fortunate breeder of Tiger Roll, one was absolutely thrilled with the farewell pulsating performance of The Tiger at Cheltenham just passed,” said O’Brien this week of his pride and joy, who was just denied a sixth Cheltenham triumph in unsuitable soft ground by his Gordon Elliott stablemate Delta Work, who is also owned by Gigginstown and is a major contender on Saturday.

“He was so brave under monsoon conditions and thoroughly vindicated the Aintree weight he was justifiably allocated by Martin Greenwood.

“However, the Aintree sagas and spats well publicised were never about Tiger Roll per se,” O’Brien maintains.

“Rather, The Tiger was being used as a conduit to feed Mr O’Leary’s self-important ego.”

O’Brien turns to Biblical prose to illustrate his scepticism about O’Leary’s pronouncement that Tiger Roll was like an extended member of the family. “It’s quite difficult to equate Tiger being akin to his fifth child when he was on their sales menu some years earlier. Perhaps he meant his prodigal child. ‘Come back my son all is forgiven.’

“I am reminded of Luke 11-32, which reads: ‘The men of Nineveh will rise up at the judgment with this generation and condemn it, for they repented at the preaching of Jonah, and behold, something greater than Jonah is here.’”