Talking Horses: Ferry can master Scottish National rivals at Ayr

Having had to settle for minor honours last year, The Ferry Master may be able to come out on top in the Coral Scottish Grand National.

Sandy Thompson’s charge ran a fine race to finish fourth, beaten seven and a half lengths, in the marathon contest as a novice chaser and will return to Ayr off a 5lb lower mark.

He is winless in four starts this season but his most recent reverse, a neck defeat to Geryville in a three-runner affair at Newcastle last month, was a step in the right direction coming as it did on the back of a wind operation.

That was The Ferry Master’s first run in 72 days so it seems fair to assume he will strip fitter for the effort.

Odds of around 9-1 look a very fair each-way price in a fiendishly difficult puzzle where a case could be made for several, not least the Christian Williams-trained pair of Kitty’s Light and Win My Wings and Irish contender Stormy Judge.

However, The Ferry Master is weighted to go close and it’ll be a disappointment if he fails to do so.

Donald McCain is having a brilliant season and his Minella Drama can strike for champion jockey-elect Brian Hughes in the Grade Two Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices’ Chase.

The seven-year-old disappointed when fourth in a Kempton Grade Two last time out but was an impressive winner of another Grade Two, this time at Haydock, the time before that.

A return to that Haydock form would give him a big chance of resuming winning ways.

West Cork gets the vote in the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle.

Dan Skelton’s charge defied a 631-day layoff to win the Greatwood Hurdle in November and ran another terrific race on his return to Cheltenham when fourth to State Man in the County Hurdle at the Festival last month.

Only up 1lb for that fine effort, he has to have a big chance here.

Dusart is hard to oppose in the CPMS Novices’ Champion Handicap Chase.

Nicky Henderson’s charge was found two straight-forward winning opportunities ahead of Cheltenham but he found life considerably tougher at the Festival, finishing fifth to L’Homme Presse on rain-softened ground in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

For such an inexperienced horse, that was a pretty decent effort and a repeat of that performance should be enough in this lesser company.

An impressive winner at Kempton last time out, it’s easy to see why Sebastopol is favourite for the Scotty Brand Handicap Chase.

However, narrow preference is for Malystic, a horse who was in the process of running a big race on his first start for 321 days until he unseated his jockey at Doncaster last month.

With a clear round this time, he might be able to deny the favourite.

The Grade Two British EBF BetVictor racingtohelpukraine.uk “NH” Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle is the big race of the day at Newbury and the Olly Murphy-trained Corey’s Courage may be able to stretch her unbeaten run to five career starts.

Elsewhere at Newbury, the Venetia Williams-trained First Figaro can complete a hat-trick by winning the Download The BetVictor App Cond’ Jockeys’ Veterans’ Handicap Chase while Fergal O’Brien’s Punctuation has solid claims of completing his own treble by winning the Play Pick 6 At BetVictor Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.