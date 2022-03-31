Joseph O'Brien hoping State Of Rest will be his 'flagship horse' this year

Joseph O’Brien scoffs at the idea of a trainers’ championship rivalry with his father, Aidan, but the bare facts show that numerically he is more than competitive, and, with the team strengthening up year on year, it is only a matter of time before familial rivalry plays out in the title race.

Last season, the Owning Hill trainer saddled 108 winners, 20 more than his father, who was crowned champion trainer for the 22nd consecutive year and 23rd in all by virtue of total prize money of more than three and a half million.

There may be a significant gap to close on the financials of his success in Ireland, but O’Brien Jr is building quite the team and quite the reputation as he pushes ahead on the home front and explores the rest of the world of racing with increased success.

“You always think you’re stronger this year than last year, and I do think we have a nice team, and a nice spread of three-year-olds,” he said on Wednesday morning as he welcomed the press to his Co Kilkenny yard. “We’re a bit light on the sprinters but other than that we have a nice bunch that will hopefully make nice three-year-olds and four-year-olds.

“State Of Rest is probably our flagship horse for the year, hopefully. We’re looking at the Ganay or the Mooresbridge, we’ll see what the ground is like. And then the Tattersalls Gold Cup will be his first big target.”

It’s fair to say the horse, despite being the highest-rated older horse in training in Ireland, is somewhat undervalued over here as most of his winning has been done on the road. He went to Saratoga in August and claimed the Grade 1 Derby Invitational and went further afield, to Moonee Valley in Australia, for the Cox Plate, which he won in a thrilling finish.

“The horse he beat in the Cox Plate won a Group 1 by six and a half lengths last week — bolted in,” O’Brien added. “He’s rated 120 and he’s hopefully going to be competitive in those ten-furlong races this year.

“He had two big wins last year. The Cox Plate is the big race in Australia for those kinds of middle-distance horses. If he happens to win or be competitive in those two Group 1s early in the season, the pattern makes its own way through the year.

“You have Ascot, York, and Sandown and maybe you wouldn’t go to them all, but he also has American options. And he has been bought by an Australian stud — Newgate — and that would mean it is likely he would end up in Australia in the autumn if the season went well.”

While State Of Rest will represent the yard amongst the races for older horses, there are numerous potential Classic contenders amongst the three-year-olds, and Buckaroo is put up for special mention.

“More than likely, he will run at the weekend (Ballysax Stakes, Leopardstown, Saturday), and we’ll see where that takes us. He’ll go down the Derby path. He got himself in a bit of trouble in both his (Group race) runs last season by being a bit lackadaisical early in the race.

“In France, it was a shocking messy race, and he was last or second-last most of the way and he stayed on well, but it was too late, so that’s something hopefully maturity will rectify.

“He’s a huge horse, and in Galway he beat Stone Age, who won the maiden by a wide margin on Tuesday. Hopefully, he breaks well enough and puts himself in a good position in his races this year to give him a chance.”

Last season’s two-year-old fillies took high rank and O’Brien could be triple-handed in the weekend’s 1000 Guineas trial with Agartha, Pennine Hills, and Seisai.

“Those races look tough,” O’Brien remarked, looking at the weekend’s trials. “Because the ground is yielding, or slightly better even, people are not afraid to run good horses. For a lot of those horses, heavy isn’t their thing. You’ve seen it time and time again, top horses getting beaten when it’s heavy, so when the ground is nice, people will run them nice horses early.

“The racing in Ireland is so competitive. Every maiden you go to, you could meet anything in it. And that is why people want to buy Irish horses and why they want to have horses in training in Ireland.”

Of his middle-distance three-year-old fillies, he mentioned that Tranquil Lady “will probably go for an Oaks trial, either the Salsabil or the Blue Wind. I’d say that was a good race she ran in, in which Paddy Twomey’s filly (Limiti De Greccio) beat her. She was just beaten by a quicker filly, but I’d say she’s a nice filly.

“Velocidad won a Group 2 last year. She’s probably bred to stay but I’m not sure how far she’s going to stay, so I’m toying with the idea of starting her at seven or sprinting, but we’ll decide from there.”

While the future is certainly bright on the Flat front, it ought never be forgotten that O’Brien is more than a dab hand with a small jumping brigade. As well as finishing second in the Flat championship, O’Brien was fourth on the National Hunt list, and currently sits in the same spot as this season works toward a close. Sustaining that position might prove difficult as he focuses on the Flat, but he won’t be giving up his dual-purpose licence in the near future.

“We actually nearly had our best jumps year of all last year, but I won’t have a lot of jumpers for the next few years,” he revealed. “We had a good summer, but a lot of those horses were sold and moved on, and I think we have about 20 left.

“We’ll probably have that for next year, but I don’t believe that, on a big scale, you can do both without them having an impact on each other.

“We have a considerable number of stables and horses here and I didn’t want to build any more stables. You have to concentrate on one or the other then, and obviously Flat is what I grew up with, and it makes a lot more sense to have Flat horses than jumpers when you can.

“I’d say I’ll always have a few home-breds. We’ve done well with some of those home-bred fillies in those listed and group races, sneaking black type, and they’ll be bred from. They will breed some bumper horses that will be raced to sell, and don’t you know I won’t be able to help myself running some of those three-year-olds over hurdles.”

For a couple of seasons, Fakir D’Oudairies has carried the flag for O’Brien’s jumpers, and he is primed for his return to Aintree, where he won the Grade One Melling Chase in 2021.

“He is in great nick,” O’Brien reported. “We trained him with the thought that we could go to Cheltenham and to see what could happen later. JP (McManus, owner) and Frank (Berry, racing manager) decided it probably made most sense to go to Aintree, which I think it does. Taking on Allaho, you’d probably be running for second place and, looking at the race (Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham), that’s probably what we would have been doing, and so we’re going to Aintree with a fresh horse.”