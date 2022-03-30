Barry Geraghty: I'd love to see Constitution Hill and Honeysuckle clash

Barry Geraghty has admitted that he would love to see Constitution Hill take on Honeysuckle in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown on April 29 but “he has to give the right vibes”.

Owner Michael Buckley mentioned the possibility even prior to the five-year-old smashing the course record at Cheltenham in his 22-length Supreme Novices’ Hurdle romp.

Honeysuckle is a dual Champion Hurdle heroine who has yet to lose a race in 15 under Rules and one through the flags and his trainer, Geraghty’s former boss Nicky Henderson has signalled the intent to give his charge an entry.

“If he goes, it’ll only be because Nicky and Nico (de Boinville) are happy with him,” said Geraghty yesterday. “They’ll only be starting looking under the hood after Aintree. If he’s on song I’d love to see him go.

“You don’t want to get ahead of yourself. Honeysuckle’s a superstar but his performance was brilliant. We all dream of clashes like that and if it was to come off, it’d be brilliant, for Punchestown and for everyone involved.

“But he has to give the right vibes. I mentioned to Nicky later in the week in Cheltenham: ‘Sure if he’s kicking the door of the stable, you’ll know to go,’ and he said he doesn’t really kick the door of the stable. The telltale signs won’t be as obvious as they would be with other horses so they’ll have to dip the tank to see what shape he’s in.”

Geraghty bought Constitution Hill as a foal and educated him before selling him on last year and he described seeing his graduate gallop up the hill unchallenged as on a par with any of his multiple Festival triumphs which included five Champion Chases, four Champion Hurdles and two Gold Cups on legends of the calibre of Moscow Flyer, Sprinter Sacre, and Kicking King.

“It’s up there with the best days. Completely. Jessie (Harrington) came over and we hugged and I said: ‘This is the first time I’ve watched a superstar.’ Thankfully, the superstars I’ve been involved in I rode, but to be there, and watching one, and to have such a strong connection, having had him, and for Michael to own him — he’s a great friend — as are Nicky and Nico, for the kids to be involved. It’s up there.

“I’d say at every stage, as a foal, yearling and two-year-old, you were liking him more and more the whole time. He was developing into the horse you hoped he would be. His work was always easy, his manner, his temperament. Everything about him made him very easy. And every time you gave him a little squeeze, he’d come alive. There was never a day you got off him and said: ‘That lad mightn’t be much.’”

While a different model to another Geraghty alumnus Bobs Worth, who he rode himself to Gold Cup glory in 2013 having reared him, Constitution Hill possesses a very similarly laidback attitude the Meath man reveals.

Whatever he achieves from this point on, and he has only run three times under Rules, it would be hard to beat the thrill of Cheltenham for Geraghty, particularly with his children Síofra, Orla, and Rian able to revel in it too.

“They all rode him and he’d been around the place for three years. Nicky English described it as watching your pet dog winning, so it was a bit like that for the kids too. It was absolutely magic to see the excitement in the kids and how much it meant to them.”