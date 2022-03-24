Cork tips: Wild Hunt can complete quick-fire hat-trick

A Godolphin-bred full-brother to Group 1 performers Wild Illusion and Yibir, the Denis Hogan-trained Wild Hunt might be capable of completing a hurdling hat-trick in the Con-Neigh’s Yard Handicap Hurdle in Cork.

The Dubawi gelding has turned inside out in recent weeks, first producing a much-improved effort, when well-backed, for a three-mile handicap hurdle in which he finished third to Indie Belle.

Wild Hunt came good in Clonmel at the start of this month, coming from off the pace before forging clear to beat Emancipator by seven lengths.

Hogan’s charge dropped back to two and a half miles, off a 10lb higher mark at Down Royal on St Patrick’s Day where he proved four lengths superior to Womalko.

The handicapper put Wild Hunt up another 10lb for that win, just a week ago. But Wild Hunt runs today under a mandatory 7lb penalty, leaving him 3lb “well-in”.

With Hogan serving the second day of a seven-day suspension, Shane Mulcahy will claim 7lb off the progressive five-year-old today. And he has every chance of prevailing again.

An obvious danger is Sean O’Brien’s mare Nell’s Well, who progressed last autumn to bag a Grade 3 novice over this course and distance in December before finishing runner-up to the ill-fated Mr Fred Rogers in Thurles a week before Christmas.

The eight-year-old is now returning after a break and has to be a big threat off a mark of 121.

Denis Hogan also has prospects with recent Thurles maiden hurdle winner Mankhool on his handicap debut, in the Blackwater (Amateur) Handicap Hurdle, in which he’ll be ridden by promising 7lb claimer Harry Swan.

This fellow had caught the eye when fifth to Enchanted Magic at Gowran Park before scoring emphatically when stepped-up in trip at Thurles. An initial mark of 109 looks workable here against Robert Widger’s Indie Belle, a winner at Punchestown before going down narrowly to Cute Cherry at Leopardstown.

Back over hurdles, Liz Doyle’s Cayd Boy might be good enough to take the Way To Paris At Coolagown Stud Hurdle.

The winner of a Grade B handicap hurdle at Down Royal in October 2020 and beaten a half-length by one today’s rivals, Advanced Virgo, in a Grade A at Fairyhouse a few weeks later, this seven-year-old reverts to the smaller obstacles after two solid efforts in novice chases this season.

Runner-up to Take All in Wexford on his fencing bow, he then filled third spot behind the subsequent Grade One winner Blue Lord and El Barra at Fairyhouse back in December.

Coming here after a break, Cayd Boy, who reached a career-high mark of 149 over hurdles, meets Advanced Virgo on significantly better terms today.

And he might take full advantage of the 5lb he receives from the Willie Mullins-trained Gibraltar, an easy winner of a modest maiden hurdle on his jumping debut at Roscommon back in June.