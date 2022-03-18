Rachel Blackmore becomes first woman to win the Gold Cup

“I can’t explain how lucky I feel," said the Tipperary woman
Jockey Rachael Blackmore celebrtates on horse 'A Plus Tard' after winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase race on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, England on March 18, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 15:30

A Plus Tard has won the Gold Cup at Cheltenham, making jockey Rachael Blackmore the first woman to ride the winner in the showpiece race.

Henry de Bromhead's horse overturned the result from last year when Minella Indo won the race - the same pair led over the last with A Plus Tard pulling away to victory.

An emotional Blackmore told ITV Racing:

“I can’t believe it “I am so lucky to be getting to ride all these types of horse. You can’t do this without the horses.

“Being attached to Henry’s yard is absolutely phenomenal - look what he is after giving me.

“I don’t know what to say.

“I wouldn’t swap the Grand National for anything but this is the Gold Cup.

“I am trying to think of something better to say right now. I just can’t.

"You have all these plans about how things will work out and racing doesn’t let that happen all the time but for some reason it has happened for me today.

“I can’t explain how lucky I feel.”

Cheltenham Festival 2022 - Day Four - Cheltenham Racecourse

Mullins and Townend strike first on Cheltenham Day 4 with Vauban

