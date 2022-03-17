The Mug's Game: Hail glorious St. Danny as heavens open and it rains winners 

Being by definition hardy, common-sense types who don’t have their solicitor on speed dial, Examiner afficionados are perhaps the last cohort of people in the world to require a trigger warning. But on the basis that in this day and age it’s better to be safe than sorry, readers of a nervous disposition are advised to look away now.

I had four winners on Thursday. Me. Really.

Remember what I’d said at close of business on Wednesday? That it was half-time, I was 1-0 down and I needed a quick goal on the restart?

I got it. And then another. And then another. And then another. Day Two it rained. Day Three it rained winners.

Like Portia’s mercy their quality was not strained. They dropped as the gentle rain from heaven upon the place beneath. An odds-on shot, a 4/1 shot and two outsiders.

One day to go and I’m a mile ahead for the meeting. Who’dathunkit?

Just the one caveat. Well, isn’t there always? The four winners weren’t in the same bet. The realisation of a Cheltenham punting dream — an accumulator where the winners multiply each other till the cows come home — will have to wait for another year. Oh well.

The plan of campaign was simple. Get that early goal by virtue of an acca featuring a couple of plausible candidates, regardless of their price. I invest 20 euro on a Trixie (Allaho, Flooring Porter, who did me a turn in the Stayers Hurdle last year, and Dinoblue) and also do the usual each-way long-odds Lucky 15, which costs another 15 euro. Money well spent, it turns out.

With two almost unbackable contenders in the opener I adopt a watching brief for obvious reasons. Did Paul Townend opt to conjure an unnecessarily bold leap from Galopin Des Champs at the last? For whatever this is worth I thought both jockey and horse did everything right and what followed was, as Willie Mullins opined, “just one of those things”.

If that’s all too simplistic for your taste, fair enough. The more sport I watch, however, the more I reckon that Donald Rumsfeld was, whatever his other failings, one of the more underrated philosophers of the age. “Stuff happens” indeed. It happens all the time and most of all it happens in sport. Come to terms with this truism early on and your life will be less fraught.

Onto the 2.10. A tipster I follow gives two horses, one of them named after the kind of girl I usually bring for cocktails. I have two euro each way on both. The bad news is that Sassy Yet Classy is brought down halfway through; the good news is that Third Wind, living up to his name, makes ground in the second half of the race to pounce approaching the last.

After 16 races I’m finally on board for the meeting. Hallelujah.

And then Alla-lujah as Allaho makes all to win the Ryanair like a 4/7 favourite should. The first leg of the Trixie is up.

Sinner to saint: Paul Townend and Allaho win the Ryanair Chase. Pic: Healy Racing

The second leg comes in 40 minutes later when Danny Mullins rides a masterly race on Flooring Porter in the Stayers Hurdle, cutting out the running at a pace brisk enough to discomfit his rivals while keeping enough in the tank to have three lengths to spare at the finish. Beautifully judged stuff.

To the 4.10. There’s a runner called Coole Cody. Named, doubtless, after a good friend of mine. I just have to, don’t I..?

It’s not merely the name. Coole Cody has been a Cheltenham fixture this past couple of winters. He has course. He has distance. He is 22/1 and one of my betting accounts is paying six places. There’s nothing not to like here.

Estimable quadruped that he is, Coole Cody performs like he owns Cheltenham, jumping boldly at the head of affairs, switching to the outside rounding the home turn and rallying in great style to win by six lengths.

All I need now is Dinoblue, who’s been backed in to 11/8 favourite, to bring up the Trixie in the mares novice hurdle. A fifth winner would be pushing it, though, and in the end my cup does not quite overflow as she gets swallowed up on the run-in. Oh well. Again.

What of it? The afternoon has rained winners, with the Trixie yielding double my investment and the Lucky 15 doing near enough the same. Hail glorious St Patrick. Hail glorious St Danny.

· Running total after Day Three: €195