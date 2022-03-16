Cheltenham Day 2: Sir Gerhard shows his class in Ballymore Novices' Hurdle

Sir Gerhard, winner of the final race on day two of the 2021 Festival, began day two of the 2022 Festival in similar vein by justifying odds-on favouritism in the Grade One Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Last year’s Champion Bumper winner, trained by Willie Mullins and ridden this time by Paul Townend, returned to Cheltenham boasting a perfect record over hurdles and had little trouble extending it to three.

In the rain-softened ground, Townend chose to bide his time early, but his rather powerful partner was keen to go forward. That and a combination of some slick jumping brought him into a prominent position shortly after mid-race, and thereafter he sat in prime position to strike a telling blow.

Townend waited until the turn for home to let his mount take over and, after letting him stride clear to the final flight, he rode him out to the line to put three and a half lengths between himself and Three Stripe Life, with the winner’s stablemate, Whatdeawant, in third.

Sir Gerhard ridden by Paul Townend clears a fence on their way to winning the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle during day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Long-time leader Journey With Me crashed out at the last hurdle but thankfully and much to the relief of the crowd, having spent a few minutes on the ground, he got back to his feet.

Sir Gerhard’s victory brought Willie Mullins’ Festival tally to 80, following last evening’s win for Stattler in the National Hunt Chase. It was a first of this meeting for Townend, who went agonisingly close aboard Gaelic Warrior on Tuesday, but his 16th in all.

“He showed his class, as keen as he was, to stay going,” said Townend. “I was afraid going around that we were in the wrong race, but he showed his true ability to stay going.

“He jumped the best he has ever jumped on the course. His jumping the last day wasn't great, but he jumped well there.”