Mug's Game: The day is going so badly I want to draw stumps and go home. Instead, I grit it out

You all know the rules by now, as Jeremy Paxman declares every Monday night, so let’s just get on with it, shall we?

Okay, in case you don’t: €50 to invest each day of Cheltenham. That’s it.

Better add the usual confessions and caveats, mind. Unlike any even vaguely self-respecting Cheltenham punter, I haven’t spent the weekend going through the papers and the formbook. That way madness lies. A little knowledge can be a very dangerous thing.

Also, and as ever, I’ll only be betting what I can comfortably afford to lose. As the reader should be too. This is meant to be fun. Entertainment. A pastime. Finding a way to pay for the increase in your fuel bill can wait for another day.

It is not an inspiring-looking card. Too many small fields, too many short-priced favourites. When you’re not a heavy hitter there’s not much juice in a short-priced winner and there’s not much joy either. This column is through necessity on the side of the small punter, not the big battalions. The latter, according to Voltaire, have God for assistance.

On this basis there’s no going near the market leaders in the opening race. On the plus side one of my betting accounts is giving me a free bet on the opener for each of the four days. (Ts & Cs? The free bet is a maximum of a tenner. It’s the thought that counts, I suppose.) Although it looks a Supreme Novices Hurdle for the ages, for reasons outlined above I don’t go near Constitution Hill, Jonbon or Dysart Dynamo. A tenner on Kilcruit at 8/1 it is.

He does alright. He performs respectably in the race he’s in, finishing two and a half lengths behind Jonbon. Unfortunately for both of them there’s another race taking place: the one Constitution Hill wins by 22 lengths.

I venture three euro each way on Haut En Couleurs in the Arkle. He flatters to deceive before finishing sixth. Another three euro each way on Tea Clipper at 16/1 in the 2.50 and here there’s finally cause for – well, mild relief as opposed to wild celebration. Tea Clipper finishes fourth and I make a small profit.

To the feature event of the afternoon and all eyes on the duo of Honeysuckle (she doesn’t have a second name) and Rachael (neither does she, not any more). What will the field do when they go for home approaching the home turn? A solution is easier said than done, announces Ed Chamberlin, who comes up with a glorious simile. “It’s like saying, don’t let Salah onto his left foot.” Rachaelsuckle do precisely what was expected of them, kicking for home as and when anticipated, and that’s that. “A mare in a million has gone through the million mark in prize money,” Richard Hoiles swoons.

There’s further swooning from Alice Plunkett. “Two incredible girls.” Quite.

Right, time for a change of scenery and hopefully a change of luck. Off to the pub for coffee (really) and the last three races.

I should probably have announced by now that I have Honeysuckle in a fiver double going over onto Telmesomethinggirl in the Mares Hurdle. Same owner, same trainer, same jockey. It’ll pay 8/1 if it comes in and two out, with Ms Blackmore - oops! - handily positioned on the outside, it has every chance of doing so.

Upon which some yoke in front of her falls, brings Telmesomethinggirl down and decants Rachael onto the floor. Bah.

“Are you making loads of money?” the lady behind the counter asks a customer. “Yes, I’ve put the kids through college.”

There’s a possibility he’s being facetious.

The day is going so badly I want to draw stumps and go home. Instead I grit it out till the bitter end.

For the record Stattler wins well to put WP Mullins on the board just before the first water break. Vanillier finishes a mile behind. As for his stable companion Waldorf, who knows?

God has not been on the side of my battalion today. Maybe tomorrow. If not, Rachael will probably suffice.

Running total after Day One: €15