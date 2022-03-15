Good Day, Bad Day: The Winners and Losers from day one at Cheltenham

GOOD DAY.

Back on track

It was a good day to be back on the track. The last time a crowd this size graced Cheltenham two years ago the world was on the verge of dramatic change. Thousands of Irish racegoers who’d travelled with hopes high skulked home the lie low and to move their lives into lockdown. Now here they were again, back on track on a gorgeous spring afternoon and a brilliant day's racing to look forward to.

English trainers got back on track too. Although four from seven is hardly a legendary haul of victories it was still eighty percent of last year’s four-day total. With Constitution Hill and Edwardstone easily winning the Grade One novice races, it could signal that the wind has changed direction and the empire might be about to strike back. Still too soon to call.

Never-ending fairy tales

Honeysuckle’s trainer, Henry De Bromhead, had just witnessed his star mare easily repel all challengers with ease to win her fifteenth race in a row to remain unbeaten and install herself deeper into the affections of anybody who relishes horseracing. Henry is one of the more erudite analysts of his trade and even in the heat of post-race emotion he can always find a phrase to fit the moment. "It's been a never-ending fairy tale. I'm always preparing for it to end but she just keeps winning,” he remarked.

There are many more words he could have reached for and the one that best suited the mare’s performance yesterday was ‘uncomplicated.’ Rachael Blackmore settled her wide, lobbed around quietly, just off the pace and then threw her into the heat of battle coming down the hill. Coming to the second last hurdle the on-course commentator got a little carried away announcing that “Honeysuckle is just climbing all over them.’ When the crowd worked out that this was a good thing the roar of appreciation just built and built all the way to the line. She made look easier than ever. Next up is Punchestown and she could fill the place single-handed.

Throwing drinks

But she might not be single-handed. Punchestown could be on the agenda too for Constitution Hill following his rout of the opposition in the opening race, The Supreme Novice Hurdle. This looked a deep race on paper at least with Dysart Dynamo, Jonbon and Kilcruit all seeming to provide significant opposition. It wasn’t to be. Dynamo, who lives his life with the throttle out, must have been impacted by a soft-looking false start and when they were let go the second time of asking, he took a strong grip. Sadly, he only lasted until the third last when a bad jump floored him, but thankfully he and Paul Townend were quickly on their feet.

In contrast, Constitution Hill is a laidback beast and nothing seems to shake him. He looked as if he was about to take the measure of Dysart Dynamo and the manner of victory suggested that he was unbeatable yesterday either way.

He beat Annie Power’s course record and his owner, Michael Buckley suggested afterwards that he had suggested to Nicky Henderson that “if he won impressively maybe we could go to Punchestown and take on Honeysuckle. He said he hadn't thought of that, but he did smile – he didn't throw his drink at me and tell me I was ridiculous.”

BAD DAY.

A long wait for glory.

As the horses turned into the straight in the last race of the day, the long-distance novice chase, yesterday Run Wild Fred trained by Gordon Elliot led Willie Mullins' Stattler and it was clear that barring an accident, one of them was going to win. It turned out that Patrick Mullins was only slip-streaming behind Jamie Codd and when he pressed the ‘go’ button, Stattler put the race to bed in a matter of strides. Four hours earlier you would have got long odds against these two trainers getting to the last race without even one win between them.

They had a couple of placed horse earlier but both will be hoping for much better things as the week progresses. Given the difficulties Elliot was going through this time last year he will be particularly ravenous for his first winner of the week.

An hour is a long time in racing.

One of Elliot’s placed horses was Queen’s Brook, whose chances he was optimistic about in Mare’s hurdle, the race falling immediately after Honeysuckle’s champion display. Well supported in the market she had been nominated by Elliot in a large charity bet which was an indication of his confidence. In the end she was collared on the run to the line by Nicky Henderson’s Marie’s Rock who collected at 18/1.

The real drama of the race came at the second last when Indefatigable, a previous winner at the festival tipped over and brought Tellmesomethingirl with her. Tellmesomethinggirl, like Honeysuckle, is owned by Kenny Alexander, trained by Henry DeBromhead and of course ridden by Rachael Blackmore. It was a dreadful-looking fall, but thankfully, all were well and Blackmore was back in the saddle half an hour later on Champion Green in the Boodles. Disaster always seems to lurk in triumph’s shadow.

Good Things

If something looks too good to be true it usually is. Gaelic Warrior had been allocated a rating of 129 by the British handicapper, ten pounds lower than when he last raced, in France all of nine months ago. When his connections realised he would get into the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle he was wrapped in cotton wool and sent to bed for the winter. Nothing was to be risked on a racecourse that would damage a rating this precious. The ante-post money came on floods, now all he had to do was win like a good thing.

The only problem was that they had placed some hurdles between the starting tape and the winning post and Gaelic Warrior jumped slowly or out the right at many of them. Despite leading on the approach to the last he had yet to burn off Brazil, who Mark Walsh wisely switched inside and forced him home in a driving finish. All that planning, all that careful minding and all there was in at the end was a short head. A long couple of inches that turned delight into despair.