Constitution Hill romps to Supreme Novice Hurdle win

A general view as runners and riders compete in Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle during day one of the Cheltenham Festival 

Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 13:46
Colm O’Connor

Constitution Hill has won the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival.

It was a fifth Supreme Novice Hurdle win for Nicky Henderson who also trained second-placed Jonbon with Cork jockey Aidan Coleman on board.
Willie Mullins' Kilcruit was third.

1 Constitution Hill (Nico de Boinville) 9-4 Jt Fav 

2 Jonbon (Aidan Coleman) 5-1 

3 Kilcruit (Mr P W Mullins) 6-1 9

More follows later

