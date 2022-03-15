Constitution Hill romps to Supreme Novice Hurdle win

Constitution Hill has won the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival.
It was a fifth Supreme Novice Hurdle win for Nicky Henderson who also trained second-placed Jonbon with Cork jockey Aidan Coleman on board.
Willie Mullins' Kilcruit was third.
