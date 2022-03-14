Nothing person, strictly business: Good Eggs to be laid at Cheltenham

One of the finer ruses from those cunning bookmaker marketing divisions is the invention of the ‘Cheltenham Acca.’

Four ‘good-things’ combined into an accumulator that pays out a lucrative double-digit dividend. What could possibly go wrong?

Anybody remember Annie Power in 2015? But if history has taught us anything, it’s that nothing, ever, is unbeatable. Even discounting the worrying possibility of a mishap in running, some favourites are bound to be beaten and there is value to be had if you can work who and why.

*Warning: This list contains national treasures. Remember, it's business, not personal.

Honeysuckle: Champion Hurdle

The greatest jumping mare since Dawn Run, unbeaten in 14 starts, twice a winner at the festival, loves the course, the peerless Rachael Blackmore on board and she has previously beaten most of her likely opponents already. What can possibly prevent her from winning successive Champion Hurdles? Still, a couple of doubts linger that indicate spending your money at a price as short as 1/2 could be ill-advised. Whilst she was impressive winning the Irish Champion Hurdle last time out, she didn’t hit the winning line as hard as usual. Secondly, her opposition today looks to be in much better nick than last year.

Epatante, champion in 2020, is reported to be flying at home and Teahupoo has emerged from nowhere and arrives as a realistic contender. And then there is Appreciate It, unseen yet on the track this season. The visual impression he made when winning the Supreme Novice last year by 24 lengths remains a stunning sight and for those sceptical that a horse can win this race first time out need to remind themselves that he is trained by Willie Mullins. This is a tricky downhill putt for Honeysuckle and by no means the ‘gimme’ that’s widely assumed.

Gaelic Warrior: Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle.

One of the more enjoyable, irritating, amusing, frustrating and mind-boggling features of Cheltenham week is the hunt for the well-hidden handicap ‘good thing.’ Like last year when Galopin Des Champs won the Martin Pipe handicap hurdle off 142 then followed up by winning a grade one race at Punchestown by 12 lengths. The problem is that about five such apparent beasts line up in each handicap but only one can emerge reputation intact. Which is it to be?

This year’s leading candidate for the ‘blot on the handicap’ title is Willie Mullins' Gaelic Warrior in the Fred Winter Boodles Hurdle on Tuesday. The difference this year is that this one is far from well-hidden having been already backed from long odds into short-priced favouritism. Yet to run outside his native France, and well beaten in his three races there, he was bought by the Ricci’s last summer and has been confined to base all winter and has done nothing publicly to disrupt an attractive rating of 129.

He has been a talking horse for months, but talk is cheap and now the question is if such an inexperienced animal produce the goods in the white heat of battle. With a couple of dozen runners piloted by conditional jockeys of varying ability, 5/2 is a high price to pay to find out.

Shishkin: Champion Chase

Unlike Honeysuckle, Shishkin has been beaten, but that was only when he tipped over in a maiden hurdle, long, long ago. Like Honeysuckle he is short odds-on to win his Championship race and to triumph in three successive festivals. But there are reasons to suggest that he mightn’t, namely the accuracy of his jumping, the race distance and ground and the sheer talent of his opposition in a very deep contest.

Shishkin proved his class beyond doubt when he beat Energumene in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January. He did this despite making a couple of mistakes out in the country which would be at most one too many if it happens again on Wednesday. He also needed every yard on soft ground at Ascot to assert his superiority and the ground will be faster at Cheltenham and although both races are ostensibly billed at two miles, the Champion Chase is actually two-hundred and twenty yards shorter than Ascot. Energumene would have won at that distance.

Now, enter stage left, Chacun Pour Soi. Despite being almost unbeatable in Ireland, Chacun has disappointed badly in his two visits to England, running a tepid third when long odds on in the Champion Chase last year and finished dead last in the Tingle Creek at Sandown last December. Willie Mullins thinks the world of this horse and has never made any secret that he regards him among the best he has ever trained. Buyers of Shishkin at 4/6 need to beware.

Tiger Roll: Cross Country Chase

It’s unfortunate that the fading days of Tiger Roll’s racing career are wrapped in interminable arguments of Grand National weights and not in celebration of the little warrior’s heroic achievements. Owner Michael O’Leary described his allocated rating for the Aintree National as ‘idiotic and absurd’ before confirming that "Thankfully, the Tiger Roll controversy will never happen again because he will be retired after the cross-country race in Cheltenham this year."

Thankfully, indeed, and now the last remaining question is a racing one - can he bow out with an incredible sixth win at the festival. There are plenty of reasons why he can and Gordon Elliot has been particularly bullish on his wellbeing in recent days. But there are valid reasons why he might not, too.

It’s a strange race, the Cross Country. Prenegarde, a six-year-old multiple winner in France and recently switched to Enda Bolger is rated at 127 over hurdles and yet is the same price as multiple Grade One chase winner Delta Work, rated 159, who he meets here at level weights. And Easysland, who beat Tiger Roll in this race two years ago by seventeen lengths, is somehow five times his price.

Delta Work comes here directly from his last run in the Irish Gold Cup, a bit like a championship hurler unexpectedly turning out in a Junior B game. His class may be enough to ruin the Tiger Roll dream. But remember, it's business, not personal.