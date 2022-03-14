Assessing the Cheltenham hotpots

Edwardstone (Sporting Life Arkle Chase, Tuesday).

THE Arkle is traditionally a race in which the favourite delivers with seven of the last 10 renewals won by the market leader. Had he not succumbed to a season-ending injury, Ferny Hollow would be a strong favourite for the second race of the Festival. In his absence, English contender Edwardstone now heads the market. Alan King’s charge has won his last four starts, most recently scoring in the Grade Two Kingmaker at Warwick last month. That winning streak entitles Edwardstone to be favourite but Blue Lord and Riviere D’Etel, first and second in the Irish Arkle last month, are themselves decent types who look capable of putting it up to him while Haut En Couleurs has the potential to play a part in a wide-open contest.

Verdict: OPPOSE.

Honeysuckle (Unibet Champion Hurdle, Tuesday).

She may not quite have been at her imperious best when completing an Irish Champion Hurdle hat-trick at Leopardstown last month but Honeysuckle was still six and a half lengths clear at the line. That win – her 10th Grade One success – stretched her unbeaten record over hurdles to 14, a remarkable level of consistent brilliance. She’s a truly exceptional mare and surely only bad luck or the sort of off-day that Honeysuckle doesn’t do can stop her from retaining her Champion Hurdle crown.

Verdict: SUPPORT

Bravemansgame (Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, Wednesday).

With top Irish novice chasers Galopin Des Champs and Bob Olinger on a collision course in the Turners Novices’ Chase, a path has been cleared for Bravemansgame to grab his first Festival success. Paul Nicholls’ charge was no match for Bob Olinger in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at last year’s Festival but he was always going to be a better horse over fences and has proven himself just that, winning each of his four starts, a sequence that includes Grade One success in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton at Christmas and a superb weight-carrying performance in handicap company at Newbury last time out. That was a huge effort, one that can be marked up further as it came at a time when the Nicholls team were badly out of sorts. An exceptional jumper of a fence, Bravemansgame will be hard to pass.

Verdict: SUPPORT.

Shishkin (Queen Mother Champion Chase, Wednesday).

The Champion Chase remains one of the few big NH prizes to elude Willie Mullins and, while he will pitch two top-class two-mile chasers in Energumene and Chacun Pour Soi into battle on Wednesday, he may again have to settle for minor honours. Shishkin looked to be coming off second best when he met Energumene in the Clarence House Chase but he ultimately found a way to prevail and Cheltenham should be more to his liking than Ascot. He should confirm that form. Chacun Pour Soi will be a big threat if he brings his Irish form to England but he has yet to do that and given he’s now a 10-year-old, it’s hard to escape to sense his best chance of Champion Chase glory came and went when third to Put The Kettle On last year. A classic contest awaits but Shishkin will be a mightily tough nut to crack.

Verdict: SUPPORT

Tiger Roll (Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, Wednesday).

The roof will be raised if Tiger Roll gallops into retirement having won at the Festival for a remarkable sixth time. The 12-year-old will need decent ground to win a fourth Cross Country Chase but, provided the weather plays ball, he should be far too good for his opposition. His form this season wouldn’t inspire confidence but that was also the case going into last year’s Festival. His response? An 18-length rout of Easysland.

Verdict: SUPPORT

Facile Vega (Weatherbys Champion Bumper, Wednesday).

Facile Vega showed real star quality when running away with the Goffs Future Stars bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival, a performance that entitles the son of Quevega to be a short-priced favourite to follow up at Cheltenham. However, Kilcruit and Appreciate It were both turned over at Cheltenham after similarly dominant victories in the Leopardstown Grade Two and this year’s Champion Bumper is not a race devoid of depth. Far from it, in fact. Redemption Day, a stablemate of Ferny Hollow, looked pretty special when winning at Leopardstown while Gordon Elliott’s American Mike looked a machine when winning at Navan Christmas. Facile Vega may well end up winning but the quality of his opposition means he’s far from a certainty.

Verdict: OPPOSE.

Allaho (Ryanair Chase, Thursday)

Of all the favourites running at Cheltenham this week, it’s hard to escape the sense that Allaho is the most bombproof. Willie Mullins’ charge produced the performance of last year’s Festival when galloping his rivals into submission in the Ryanair Chase. That was a hell of effort, the sort that can leave a lasting effect, but Allaho has looked every bit as good this season. His campaign began with victory in a gruelling renewal of the John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown, a race that included a number of high-class subsequent winners. Last time out, he ran out a dominant winner of a Thurles Grade Two and it’ll be a huge shock if his colours are lowered this week.

Verdict: SUPPORT

Vauban (JCB Triumph Hurdle, Friday)

Favourite-backers got their fingers burned when Vauban got turned over by Pied Piper at odds of 4-9 on New Year’s Eve but time has already shown both the winner and the runner-up to be smart prospects. Pied Piper has since cruised to victory in a Cheltenham Grade Two while Vauban, despite showing signs of greenness, got the better of Fil Dor, the longtime Triumph Hurdle favourite, when scoring at Grade One level at the Dublin Racing Festival. The market narrowly prefers Vauban to turn the tables on his Punchestown conqueror at the Festival, but Pied Piper’s experience of the track might just prove decisive.

Verdict: OPPOSE