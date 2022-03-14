Gambling for a living: 'The only thing I’d say is don’t put yourself out of the game on Day 1'

LUKE McMahon has experienced the Cheltenham Festival from all angles, enjoyed glory and endured stomach-churning agony but the sense of anticipation always gets him.

He used to be a bookie and had a pitch at the Prestbury Park jamboree before the onset of the exchanges changed the landscape and made it extremely difficult for the on-course layers.

Nowadays, he earns his living as a professional gambler. You need to be cold and clinical in the analysis of betting opportunities regardless of the venue in that game but Cheltenham week does give you more chances and besides, McMahon is a racing fan too. He has been fortunate enough to be an owner or part-owner in three winners but even without that involvement, is looking forward to the likes of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, the Turners’ Novice Chase and the Gold Cup as much as any enthusiast.

“The first Cheltenham I remember staying in Gloucester as a kid with my dad. I think For Auction won the Champion Hurdle that year.

“My first Cheltenham was 1979 when Alverton won the Gold Cup for Jonjo O’Neill when Tied Cottage fell at the last,” recalls McMahon. “I was ten - I’m giving away my age now!

“But I remember staying in Gloucester in 1982, the year For Auction won the Champion Hurdle. There was an inspection in the morning and everybody thought it’d be off. They had to get the military helicopters in to get the surface water off the track with the propellers. It was the only year we stayed there. I remember being in bed, and my dad having a few pints below, and I was just praying it’d be on.

“I remember Hazy Dawn winning the four-mile chase one year, Roly Daniels the singer owned him and he sang his song Hello Darling in the parade ring after. I think I had my fiver each-way on Hazy Dawn so I always remember that.”

Hazy Dawn was ridden by Willie Mullins, who would go on to train many of McMahon’s good horses, including Cilaos Emery, Whiskey Sour, Bleu Berry and Uradel. Though they garnered Grade 1 and Cheltenham Festival prizes, the highlight for him as an owner was undoubtedly Whiskey Sour and Uradel winning the Connacht Hotel Handicap in consecutive seasons at Galway, because they were both ridden by his son Aubrey.

Winning as an owner at Cheltenham is special, however, and remarkably, the three horses he was involved in provided jockeys Patrick Mullins, Jamie Codd and Mark Walsh with their first festival triumphs. Cousin Vinny, who he owned with his brother, sister and some friends and was trained by Mullins Snr, won the Champion Bumper in 2008. Character Building, owned with another friend, John Wright and trained by John Quinn, galloped to Kim Muir success the following year and then Bleu Berry prevailed in the Coral Cup in his own colours in 2018.

You don’t own racehorses to make money though. McMahon made his first book in 2000, the year before Foot and Mouth but once it was no longer viable, he concentrated entirely on trying to remove cash from the layers’ satchels.

“When I was making a book, the thoughts of having a bet in Cheltenham was crazy. You’d three days. You’d the Arkle or the RSA, the Sun Alliance or the Supreme, you’d the Champion Chase or the Gold Cup. It was mega competitive. Now it’s four days and you have a Ryanair, you have the Albert Bartlett. You have the Turners Novice Chase.

“Also throw in Dublin Racing Festival, as a result of which people know much more about what race or conditions suits their horse, or whether it has a chance against other horses. How could any of the horses that finished behind Sir Gerhard and Three Stripe Life turn up and take them on again at Cheltenham? So you either say, ’We’ll wait for Aintree, Punchestown, Fairyhouse, or we’ll go to Cheltenham and win one of the handicaps.’

“That means you’ve much smaller fields. I would say it’s not as competitive as it used to be, though it’s still very competitive. A lot of the favourites, it’s hard to pick holes in them.”

The improved information is there for everyone of course and McMahon sees plenty of opportunities.

“The bookies are scrambling to provide a lot of specials and a lot of them are very good. And a lot of the each-way terms will be good. I’d encourage fellas to do each-way doubles, trebles, accumulators or Yankees.

“In the betting shops for Cheltenham, you’re getting best odds guaranteed, you’re getting double result. So say the Mares’ Chase, you’re getting Concertista, Mount Ida and Elimay. Now no bookmaker would want to lay any of those three in an each-way double but they will in Cheltenham this year.”

He won’t put you off studying the handicaps either, though many view them as bookies’ benefits.

“Nowadays they’re giving up to six places. Horses like State Man - and I don’t know where he’s going to turn up - but I wouldn’t like to be laying him each-way for six places. If you’re betting on every race, you can’t win, you have to pick your races but I wouldn’t be one of those guys who says I’m not betting in any handicap at all. If you’re only betting in graded races, you’re only betting at short odds unless you’re taking on your Shishkin or Bob Olinger.”

Jockey Aubrey McMahon with father and owner Luke after winning the Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap on Uradel during the Galway Races Summer Festival in 2018

He doesn’t look at the short-odds accumulators as the refuge of the mug punter either.

“It all comes down to if you’re backing one at 4/5 and another at 4/7, you must think that they are going to finish at shorter odds. So then stick them together if you fancy both of them. Some people have this thing, ‘Once it's odds-on, I don’t bet,’ but it depends. If you think it’s going to be shorter on the day, you’re entitled to back it.”

We are told a lot that value is king and regardless of who you think might win, you should pursue the over-priced horse. McMahon isn’t so sure about it as a hard-and-fast policy.

“What’s value if your horse doesn’t win? Sometimes you back a horse at 2/1 and suddenly it’s 9/2 and you’re wondering if something’s up. And of course, if he runs badly, you say it stank and if it wins, nobody says, ’How was that 9/2?’ I go with what I think will win and then what price I’m willing to take. If you fancy a horse and say you’ll back it down to 6/4 but all of a sudden it’s 4/5, long term, I don’t think you’d be doing the wrong thing by walking away. Everything has a price.”

Being patient and sensible are obvious but he concedes that there are times, where being calculated goes out the window.

“On any given day a fella is liable to do mad things. The fella that tells you he doesn’t chase (losses), that fella hasn’t been born. Everybody chases now and again.

“The only thing I’d say about any of the three- or four-day meetings, is don’t put yourself out of the game on Day 1. If you do lose your money, take a breath and try recoup something, claw it back gradually.

“In gambling, your first play is your crucial one. If your first bet goes down, and the second one doesn’t win, you’re heading for a bit of a car crash. Even if the second one wins, you’re only getting out or a small bit behind or a small bit ahead. But when you’re in front, you can play. And if gives you a bit more confidence. If you start well, they’re the days when you land big touches.”

His best day’s punting at the festival arrived in 2009. “My nap of the meeting was Imperial Commander in the Ryanair Chase. Kasbah Bliss was second or third favourite in the Stayers’ Hurdle and I was always going to back the other two leading the market against him. I did two each-way doubles. I did Imperial Commander in the Ryanair going onto Big Buck’s at 7/1 and Punchestowns at 8/1, so the two of them came up the straight together holding hands, it was great! That was about the best day punting I had there.”

His biggest losses came as a bookie in 2003.

“That was when the English footballer, Steve Claridge arrived with a minder and started betting in massive amounts. His first bet, he’d £22,000 on Baracouda to win 16. Then there was the Cathcart Cup and he’d 16 grand on La Landiere at 11/8. The second favourite was a horse of Martin Pipe’s, Tarxien, and he’d six grand each-way on that at 100/30, so straight away I was holding 28 thousand. The second favourite fell but Claridge won about 60 or 70 grand off me that day.

“It was an eventful day. He looked at me and said, ’You’re a fair layer!’

"’Jesus Christ,’ I said. ’Who you playing football with?’ He says, ’I’m playing with Millwall.’ I’m thinking of going to Sheffield Untied and get the signing-on fee.’ I was thinking to myself, ’For fuck sake, you should be signing for Real Madrid the way you’re punting.’”

He is coming around to the notion of Galopin des Champs’ jumping possibly giving him the edge over Bob Olinger in the Turners, having promised himself he’d never go against Henry de Bromhead’s charge until he was finally beaten.

Ultimately, McMahon goes racing to make money but this is assuredly a busman’s holiday.

“Like most Paddies, I would be a passionate National Hunt follower and I think a lot of people that go to Cheltenham are the same. You end up loving the horses, whether it’s Bob Olinger or Galopin Des Champs or Honeysuckle. And if you do back them, you give it a cheer. You love those horses - I do anyway."





BEST BETS THIS WEEK.

“I’d rather back ALLAHO at 4/5 rather than Facile Vega at even money. I’m not saying I don’t think Facile Vega is good enough but you don’t know how good Willie’s other horses are and you’ve American Mike. Will he go and eat and drink? Allaho has been there and done that and we know how good the opposition are. That said, for a fella that bets in tenners that’s no good to him.

“A horse with a great chance that’s way overpriced is CAPPODANO in the Brown Advisory. He didn’t even fall the last day, a novicey mistake and Mark (Walsh) fell out the side. He was brilliant before that in Punchestown. He’s the only horse that’s ever given Bob Olinger a race apart from Ferny Hollow. He‘s won over three miles. I think he’s an outstanding chance if he gets into a good rhythm of jumping. I have never seen a horse do what he did at Naas. I know it was a beginners’ chase but he was on the ground at the second-last and still got up to win handily.

“If the ground is good, you couldn’t oppose TIGER ROLL (in the Cross-Country). I think STATE MAN, whatever handicap he runs in will be thereabouts. I wouldn’t like to be laying him at 4/1 or 5/1 each way.

“And the Grand Annual doesn’t look a great race. I’m not sure how well handicapped CIEL DE NEIGE is but he has run well around there as a juvenile, he loves jumping and I could see him getting involved.

“I think MINELLA INDO is a great each-way bet in the Gold Cup and some betting shops will give four places in that. That’s a great incentive to have a bet on him. He should be three from three at Cheltenham. His first run back was great, went to Kempton and ran like a lot of Henry’s horses at the time and bounced right back at Leopardstown. He jumped the last last year and pricked his ears. He had plenty in the tank and loves it there.”



