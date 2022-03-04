Energumene still on course for Shishkin rematch

Energumene remains on course for a Cheltenham Festival rematch with his Ascot conqueror Shishkin despite suffering a stone bruise in recent days.

The duo fought out the race of the season so far in the Clarence House Chase, with the Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin edging out Willie Mullins' Energumene by a length after a prolonged battle up the Ascot straight.

The pair are set to cross swords again in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on on Wednesday week, but Energumene drifted on the exchanges on Thursday, prompting concerns about his welfare.

However, Sean Graham, racing manager for owner Tony Bloom, has confirmed that while the eight-year-old had a minor blip earlier in the week, a trip to the Cotswolds and the eagerly-awaited rematch with Shishkin is still on.

He told Nick Luck's Daily Podcast: "About five or six days ago the horse had a stone bruise and he was slightly lame, but with these things you just need to give it a couple of days.

"The shoes were taken off his front feet, we gave him an easy two days, we put the shoes back on and he cantered on Tuesday morning and he was sound on Wednesday. He did another canter yesterday morning and he was sound after that as well.

"It was just a little niggle that he got, it's just one of those things that happen with horses and you've got to expect it.

"As far as I'm concerned now, having spoken to Willie yesterday, the horse is sound and he's going to be aimed for the Champion Chase."

Energumene is also in the Ryanair Chase over an extended two and a half miles on the Thursday of the Festival, but the two-mile highlight is the target.

Graham added: "The Queen Mother is the plan, it's always been the plan. He will be left in the Ryanair, but the only reason he would be is if something untoward happened that stopped him running in the Champion Chase."

Mullins also has Chacun Pour Soi entered in the Champion Chase and he indicated at a stable visit last week that last year's beaten favourite might be the better of his two contenders.

That leaves stable jockey Paul Townend with a tough choice to make, although Graham does not expect that decision to be made until nearer the time.

He said: "There's been no decision on who rides the horse and that will be something maybe next weekend, three days before the races, when Paul will have to maybe make his decision."

Meanwhile, Mick Winters hopes to have Chatham Street Lad fit for Aintree after ruling his stable star out of Cheltenham.

The Cork handler has run out of time to prepare his 2020 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup winner for the Festival, after he knocked himself in his box just before he was due to run in the Red Mills Chase at Gowran last month.

The Ryanair Chase had been Winters' preferred race from three options at the big meeting. He will now focus on getting him ready for either the Topham Chase or the Randox Grand National at Aintree next month.

"He's over the worst of it. His bone was very sore, but he's walking solid enough now," said Winters, whose charge was last seen finishing a fine third in the Betfair Chase to A Plus Tard.

"It would still be sore if you touched it so he won't make it for Cheltenham. He'll have missed three weeks' work at best and you want to be supremely fit at that level.

"The owners are still hopeful we can run in Aintree. I'd love a feel over the Aintree fences this year rather than run in the Grand National, but it will be up to the owners themselves. I'll be saying to them we'll run in the Topham Trophy if he's right.

"I'd be worried about the extreme distance of the Grand National, but if we are heading to Aintree we want to be getting him going in about 10 days' time. That is the schedule from now on.

"I think when he's 11 years old next year will be the perfect time for him to run in the National, if we're all in one piece the way the world is going."

Winters has called on the racing community to do what it can to help the people in Ukraine.

"I think the racing world is fast asleep. Every section should be doing something for Ukraine - the trainers should be giving one or two per cent of their earnings, the owners and the media should help as well," he said.

"I believe we should show some compassion for people who are in desperation. The whole of Ireland and England should lead the rest of the world.

"Cheltenham previews are starting now but it's time to grab the bull by the horns and lead the pack. Racing is under fierce pressure, but we should lead by example in this more important matter. We need to get the ball rolling."