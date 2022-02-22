Oisín Murphy banned for 11 months

Oisín Murphy has been banned for 11 months after admitting to breaking rules covering Covid, misleading the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and prejudicial conduct and must serve an additional 100 days for two alcohol breaches.

The rider faced five charges, two relating to failed tests for alcohol in May and October last year and separate counts of misleading the authority as to his whereabouts and accessing a racecourse in breach of Covid-19 restrictions — both in September 2020 — and to conduct prejudicial to the good reputation of the sport.