Weekend racing tips: Quilixios can turn the tables on Teahupoo

It is Red Mills Day in Gowran Park and last season’s Triumph Hurdle winner Quilixios can get off the mark for the season by taking the Grade Two Red Mills Trial Hurdle, one of the twin features on Saturday’s card.

Henry de Bromhead’s horse was most disappointing on his seasonal debut, when well beaten behind Teahupoo, whom he faces for the third time this afternoon. However, off a seven-week break he posted a much better effort by getting to within half a length of that rival.

On the latter occasion, he jumped the last in front and looked certain to prevail but was picked up in the closing stages.

While that was surprising, it was certainly a step in the right direction, and another small step forward will make him hard to beat today.

Also in his favour is the fact his yard is beginning to show signs of a return to top form, and he can provide another boost for the team by reversing form with Teahupoo.

Five have been declared for the Grade Two Red Mills Chase and Chatham Street Lad can return to winning ways in conditions that will suit.

Mick Winters’ horse hasn’t been seen since being well beaten in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November, but he sustained a wound that day and his finishing position is not a fair reflection of his ability.

A runaway winner of the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup in 2020, he also posted a huge effort in finishing fourth behind Chantry House at the Cheltenham Festival on ground that was not ideal.

If freshened up since his Haydock trip, he can upset likely favourite Melon.

The latter has talent in abundance but has always found winning races a shade difficult. His recent run behind Galvin in the Savills Chase at the Christmas meeting in Leopardstown stands out in today’s company, but based on his overall record, he is worth opposing at likely short odds.

On tomorrow’s card in Navan, point-to-point winner Music Of Tara can get punters off to a flyer by taking the P.S. Supplies Doors & Floors Maiden Hurdle.

Henry de Bromhead’s filly made her track debut in a maiden hurdle won by stablemate Watch House Cross and ran with promise to finish sixth, beaten five lengths. What was most promising about the effort was the fact she was the only runner held up near the back to get involved in the finish of the race.

It could be argued she was left with too much to do as she was gaining all the way to the line but there were definite signs of inexperience, and she ought to be much better this time. She will be able to lie a lot handier this time and, this being a lesser-looking contest, will be hard to beat.

Hemlock ran well last time and may chase her home, while Rodney Bay and Dutch Schulz have plenty of form which give them place claims.

Gordon Elliott holds most of the aces in the Grade Two BetVictor Ten Up Novice Chase and can take the day’s feature with Farouk D’alene.

A useful hurdler, he was off for almost a year following his win in a Grade Two at Limerick in late 2020. On return, he made a winning chasing debut at this track and was then touched off by Master McShee on his next start, in the Grade One in Limerick.

That form was boosted by the winner filling the runner-up spot behind Galopin Des Champs in a Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Farouk D’alene then pushed Stattler all the way in a Grade Three and that level of form should be good enough to ensure a return to winning ways.

Troytown winner and Grade One runner-up Run Wild Fred is a solid sort and can follow him home.

GOWRAN PARK (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

1:45 Bynx

2:20 Quilixios (Nap)

2:55 Ernie McCracken

3:30 Chatham Street Lad

4:05 Grand Paradis (NB)

4:40 Carrigmoorna Pine

5:15 Walk In The Brise

Next best

1:45 Privilege

2:20 Teahupoo

2:55 Banks Boy

3:30 Melon

4:05 Blue Sari

4:40 That’s Lifebuoy

5:15 Jenny Flex

NAVAN (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

1:10 Music Of Tara (Nap)

1:45 Lunar Display

2:20 Dreal Deal

2:55 Journey West

3:30 Waittillitellyou

4:05 Farouk D’alene (NB)

4:40 All Class

5:15 Madmansgame

Next best

1:10 Hemlock

1:45 Brampton Belle

2:20 Longhouse Poet

2:55 Nathaniel’s Dream

3:30 Nicole’s Milan

4:05 Run Wild Fred

4:40 Call The Tune

5:15 Landrake